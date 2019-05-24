Listen To Acclaimed Author Naomi Wolf Realize A Major Thesis Of Her New Book Is Wrong During An Interview

During a radio appearance on Radio 3 while promoting her upcoming book, "Outrages: Sex, Censorship and the Criminalization of Love" — which discusses the criminalization of gay relationships during the Victorian era in England — Naomi Wolf came to a stunning realization that she had made a big mistake regarding a major thesis in her book.

While speaking with host Matthew Sweet, she explains, "I found like several dozen executions, but that was, again, only looking at the Old Bailey records and the crime tables."

Matthew Sweet interjects, "Several dozen executions?" After Wolf explains what she means, Sweet corrects the record. "I don't think you're right about this," Sweet explains. "'Death recorded' is what in, I think, most of these cases that you've identified as executions, it doesn't mean that he was executed. It was a category that was created in 1823 that allowed judges to abstain from pronouncing a sentence of death on any capital convict whom they considered to be a fit subject for pardon. I don't think any of the executions you've identified here actually happened."

Wolf pauses for an excruciating moment and replies, "Well, that's a really important thing to investigate..." Listen to the awkward exchange below and read the interviewer's response on Twitter:

Everyone listen to Naomi Wolf realize on live radio that the historical thesis of the book she's there to promote is based on her misunderstanding a legal term pic.twitter.com/a3tB77g3c1 — Edmund Hochreiter (@thymetikon) May 23, 2019





I'm really, really glad that @naomirwolf has been generous enough to revisit her research. I've devoted a lot of energy in the last 20 years to dispelling misconceptions & prejudices about the Victorians. I know that she and @ViragoBooks share this aim and will act accordingly. — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) May 23, 2019



