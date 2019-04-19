How Major Newspapers Covered The Mueller Report

Thursday was a Big News Day. After two years of waiting, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's complete report (minus redactions) into the Trump campaign and administration on charges of collusion and obstruction of justice was released to the public (you can read it here).

When AG William Barr released his summary letter of the report three weeks ago, reporters declared that "a cloud had been lifted" from Trump's presidency, but the tenor of coverage shifted back with the release of the full report and its extensive documentation of Trump's efforts to interfere with the investigation. Here's how major newspapers covered the news on their front pages:

The New York Times

Read their coverage

The Washington Post

Read their coverage

The Wall Street Journal

Read their coverage

The Los Angeles Times

Read their coverage

The Boston Globe

Read their coverage

The Guardian

Read their coverage

The New York Post and New York Daily News

New York's dueling dailies were a bit disappointing on the pun front:











