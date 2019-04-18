Mueller report PDF
TWO YEARS LATER...

Here's The Complete Mueller Report

Updated:

An hour and a half after Attorney General held a press conference to preview its release, the Mueller Report — the result of the two-year Special Counsel investigation — is here. Mostly. The Department of Justice sent a redacted version of the report to Congress, and now it's available in PDF form. We've embedded the full, 448-page PDF below (in two parts), and we'll be adding highlights and analysis to this post. 

Part 1:

 

Part 2:

 


Key Highlights

The Special Counsel's conclusion regarding obstruction of justice — neither exonerating nor charging Trump:

 

Mueller detailed Trump's attempts to fire him:

 

Trump's initial reaction to Mueller's hiring — "I'm fucked":

 


Dan Fallon is Digg's Editor in Chief. 

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TWO YEARS LATER...

3 diggs
When Trump learned that Mueller had been appointed, his initial reaction was "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I'm f***ed."
WHO IS JOHN FRUM?

8 diggs topic.com
One day in 1900 or 1940, or at some point in between, a man whose name was John Frum — although he might not have been a man, and his name might not have been John Frum — arrived on Tanna island, in an archipelago that was then called the New Hebrides but is now called the Republic of Vanuatu.
COUPLES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Master Your Money As A Couple — For Free — With Zeta

0 diggs askzeta.com
Zeta is a free tool that takes over the money chores in your relationship so you don't have to. Use it to track your spending, bills, net worth, and goals - both individually and as a couple.