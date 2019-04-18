Here's The Complete Mueller Report

An hour and a half after Attorney General held a press conference to preview its release, the Mueller Report — the result of the two-year Special Counsel investigation — is here. Mostly. The Department of Justice sent a redacted version of the report to Congress, and now it's available in PDF form. We've embedded the full, 448-page PDF below (in two parts), and we'll be adding highlights and analysis to this post.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Key Highlights
The Special Counsel's conclusion regarding obstruction of justice — neither exonerating nor charging Trump:
Mueller detailed Trump's attempts to fire him:
Trump's initial reaction to Mueller's hiring — "I'm fucked":