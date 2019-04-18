Here's The Complete Mueller Report

An hour and a half after Attorney General held a press conference to preview its release, the Mueller Report — the result of the two-year Special Counsel investigation — is here. Mostly. The Department of Justice sent a redacted version of the report to Congress, and now it's available in PDF form. We've embedded the full, 448-page PDF below (in two parts), and we'll be adding highlights and analysis to this post.

Part 1:

Part 2:





Key Highlights

The Special Counsel's conclusion regarding obstruction of justice — neither exonerating nor charging Trump:

Here's the full "does not exonerate him" graph in the Mueller report pic.twitter.com/oL3XNOn8Rz — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 18, 2019

Mueller detailed Trump's attempts to fire him:

Here's Mueller's description of what he says were Trump's attempts to get him fired. pic.twitter.com/PrboWok1Rg — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 18, 2019

Trump's initial reaction to Mueller's hiring — "I'm fucked":

Trump’s reported reaction when he was told Mueller was appointed: “This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.” pic.twitter.com/J1AN9SGM7O — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 18, 2019



