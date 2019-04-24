THE AVENGER$$$

How Much Marvel Movies Have Earned Compared To Other Movie Franchises, Visualized

Which movie franchise has made more money at the box office in the past 20 years: the Jedi, the wizards or the Marvel superheroes?

In anticipation of the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" — which is predicted to smash box office records — Reddit user rebellious_scum has created a data visualization that tracks the North American box office earnings (adjusted for inflation) of the biggest movie franchises for the past 20 years, starting with the premiere of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" in 1999.

[OC] Franchise Earnings Comparison Over 20 Years from r/dataisbeautiful
 

From there, you can watch as the graph tracks the earnings of franchises such as the "X-Men" series, the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the Middle Earth movies, and the Wizarding World franchise, which encompasses "Harry Potter" movies and the "Fantastic Beast" series.

What's most interesting about this graph is the rapid ascent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The cumulative earnings of the MCU movies surpassed the "Harry Potter" movies in 2014 after the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and since then, the Marvel movies have only expanded their lead over the other franchises.

It should be noted that since the graph only starts from 1999, the earnings of the original "Star Wars" trilogy has not been included. Another thing that is also worth paying attention to is how many more movies Marvel has produced compared to other competing franchises. It has released 21 movies during these past 20 years — not including "Endgame" — which is significantly higher than the eight "Star Wars" movies and the ten Wizarding World movies. 


[Via Reddit]

Pang-Chieh Ho is an associate editor at Digg.

