Mother's Day Gift Guide For A Mom Who Loves A Workout

Perfect for her summer hikes this year, the new hiking shirt from Arc’teryx has a flattering cut and is made from a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric. It feels soft, comes in four cool colors and is sewn to eliminate irritation.

If the mom in your life is getting serious about mountain biking, trail running or long hikes, a hydration pack is a gift she might not think of getting for herself. This one is insulated, comfortably carries three liters of water and has extra pockets for phones and snacks.



Manduka is the brand of mat you’ll see at the front of yoga class, supporting the teacher’s down dog. The SuperLite Travel version is a lighter (and cheaper) version of their eKo mats that can be folded to fit easily in a travel/gym bag.

While they started life as a way to help people track their fitness goals, the Fitbit has exploded beyond pure pedometer function. Now Versa Smart Watches offer call and text notifications, app usage, and GPS linking to record pace and distance in real-time. Add in the heart-rate and sleep monitors and you’re giving her something with 24/7 utility.

A little chill doesn’t stop her from a run. This warm weather windbreaker packs in its own pocket and is ready to deploy when the sun starts to sink or hides behind a cloud. Super light, the Squamish Hoodie is made from a strong, wind-resistant and breathable fabric that allows for a huge range of movement.

Good for training and stylish enough for the non-fitness parts of life, the FuelCore NERGIZE is a best of both worlds kind of shoe. Sleek of-the-moment looks go anywhere and she’ll stay comfortable with the slip-on bootie construction and performance cushioning in the midsole.



Socks as present is not just for Dad’s Day. Thorlos socks are made in the US with anatomical padding in the heel and toe. The fabric is ultra moisture wicking and unlike so many low-cut socks out there, these stay up.​

