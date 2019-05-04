A Mother's Day Gift Guide For The Mom Who Loves To Travel

While plane tickets to Tokyo might be her preferred gift, this curated list of travel must-haves (and a couple nice-to-haves) are a touch easier on the budget. These will help her sleep, help her carry, and make her next trip 23% better.

We can pretty much guarantee this is something mom doesn’t already have. With this in-flight bloody mary kit, all she needs to do is ask the flight attendant for a glass of ice and one of those tiny vodka bottles. The kit comes with mary mix, two little pickles, salt and a linen napkin to make it all fancy.

[Buy]

Upgrade her carry-on bag with this functional looker. The Granville Tote has an eighteen-liter capacity in the big main compartment, plus a zippered pocket up top for phone, wallet and boarding pass with a key clip. When the bag’s not doing travel duty, it makes an excellent shopping trip bag too.

[Buy]

The 272 rainbow steps to Kuala Lumpur’s Batu Caves are easier to climb without a purse. The SCOTTeVEST has room for phones, wallets, travel guides, sunblock, even a tablet in its eighteen pockets. The vest itself is breathable, water- and stain-resistant and is designed to distribute carry weight across the body.

[Buy]



The new noise-masking Sleepbuds are Bose’s answer to the earplug. Instead of an inert piece of foam (or a bud that streams music), the Sleepbuds play pre-loaded sound that you dial in with your smartphone and Bose Sleep app.

[Buy]



Here’s a shirt that looks good even after being compression packed in a suitcase. Made from stretchy, breathable fabric, the Contenta Shirt doesn’t wrinkle, offers sun protection and has a minimalist, modern cut that looks as good in Bali as it does in Italy or India.

[Buy]



Ursa Major products smell very good. And this travel face care kit is ready to smell good across the world. Mom gets a travel-ready face wash, tonic and balm plus five pocket-friendly face wipes. It’s all petrochemical and SLS free with no synthetic fragrances.

[Buy]



Technically it’s a travel wallet, but the mom in your life might opt to make it part of her everyday carry. It’s made from Spanish leather with a generous size and flat, slim design. There’s room for cash, change, phone, passport and cards and the looks are definitely up to par.​

[Buy]







