A Mother's Day Gift Guide For The Mom Who Loves To Travel

While plane tickets to Tokyo might be her preferred gift, this curated list of travel must-haves (and a couple nice-to-haves) are a touch easier on the budget. These will help her sleep, help her carry, and make her next trip 23% better.

Bloody Mary Carry On Cocktail Kit

 

We can pretty much guarantee this is something mom doesn’t already have. With this in-flight bloody mary kit, all she needs to do is ask the flight attendant for a glass of ice and one of those tiny vodka bottles. The kit comes with mary mix, two little pickles, salt and a linen napkin to make it all fancy.

Granville Tote

 

Upgrade her carry-on bag with this functional looker. The Granville Tote has an eighteen-liter capacity in the big main compartment, plus a zippered pocket up top for phone, wallet and boarding pass with a key clip. When the bag’s not doing travel duty, it makes an excellent shopping trip bag too.

SCOTTeVEST Travel Vest

 

The 272 rainbow steps to Kuala Lumpur’s Batu Caves are easier to climb without a purse. The SCOTTeVEST has room for phones, wallets, travel guides, sunblock, even a tablet in its eighteen pockets. The vest itself is breathable, water- and stain-resistant and is designed to distribute carry weight across the body.

Bose Noise Masking Sleep Buds

 

The new noise-masking Sleepbuds are Bose’s answer to the earplug. Instead of an inert piece of foam (or a bud that streams music), the Sleepbuds play pre-loaded sound that you dial in with your smartphone and Bose Sleep app.

Arc’teryx Contenta Shirt

 

Here’s a shirt that looks good even after being compression packed in a suitcase. Made from stretchy, breathable fabric, the Contenta Shirt doesn’t wrinkle, offers sun protection and has a minimalist, modern cut that looks as good in Bali as it does in Italy or India.

Ursa Major Travel Skin Care Kit

 

Ursa Major products smell very good. And this travel face care kit is ready to smell good across the world. Mom gets a travel-ready face wash, tonic and balm plus five pocket-friendly face wipes. It’s all petrochemical and SLS free with no synthetic fragrances.

Everlane Travel Wallet

 

Technically it’s a travel wallet, but the mom in your life might opt to make it part of her everyday carry. It’s made from Spanish leather with a generous size and flat, slim design. There’s room for cash, change, phone, passport and cards and the looks are definitely up to par.

