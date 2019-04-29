A Mother's Day Gift Guide For The Mom Who Loves Pop Culture

You don’t need a watching guide, you just ask your mom. She’s seen just about every pilot and can tell you which shows jumped the shark and when. We curated seven entertaining gifts perfect for the mom into pop culture. Gifts that will elevate the experience of watching and proclaim her love for a favorite show.



Now mom can watch her show wherever she likes. These Bluetooth-enabled SoundLink headphones deliver fifteen hours of play time and immersive sound quality that will drop her into Selina Meyer’s D.C., Hawkins, Indiana, or Westeros, all while letting her take a call from her phone.

[Buy]

If she’d prefer a movie in bed to breakfast, here’s a bamboo laptop desk with a built-in fan, a tilt-up platform and a hidden mini drawer. The split platform leaves one side flat for a mouse and a cozy mystery cuppa or a Maniac-inspired gimlet.

[Buy]

The second season of Big Little Lies doesn’t premiere until June. Give mom the source book for a sustaining dose of Madeline and Jane and Celeste and Bonnie and Renata, when the secrets, lies and drama played out in Australia instead of California.

[Buy]

'Game Of Thrones' Charm Bangle And Necklaces

Did she know Jon’s parentage long before Bran and Sam pieced it together? She’ll appreciate Alex and Ani’s Game of Thrones jewelry. Subtler than a tee-shirt, the shiny silvery bracelet has a Winter Is Coming charm while the necklaces feature trios of great house-related baubles.



[Buy the bangle]



[Buy the necklaces]

You’ve heard her talk about Peralta and Diaz, Holt and Santiago, Linetti and Boyle like they were real people. This raglan hoodie is breathable and lightweight — perfect for following her cop buddies at Brooklyn Nine-Nine into their seventh season.

[Buy]



It doesn’t get much classier. Truman Capote’s book about Holly Golightly that inspired the Audrey Hepburn classic film is reproduced here in a lavish edition from the Folio Society. The six retro/modern illustrations and fabric covered hardcover make it a worthy keeper.

[Buy]



When Eleanor first wakes in The Good Place, the reassuring message on the wall makes it clear this could be no place but heaven. Despite what she learns, this pillow is still a rather adorable piece of fan paraphernalia that easily passes as décor.

[Buy]











