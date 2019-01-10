The 20 Most Popular Websites, Charted From 1998 To 2018

It's hard to think back on what it was like to surf the internet of 1998. There was no Facebook or Twitter. No streaming video on YouTube, Hulu or Netflix. Google was barely a glint in Sergey Brin's and Larry Page's eyes. So what did people do online back then? Apparently — according to a new chart from Visual Capitalist, and also to our memories of IMing with our middle-school classmates — we all spent a lot of time on AOL:

This visualization is based on unique visitor numbers from ComScore, and it's an interesting look at how the ecosystem of the internet has changed over the past two decades. One of the more confusing recent changes is the fusion of AOL and Yahoo! under Verizon, which initially named the new umbrella company Oath but apparently wants us all to call it Verizon Media now? Another somewhat surprising recent trend is the traffic success of legacy print media publishers like Hearst, Meredith and Condé Nast. Just as striking are some of the names in the 1998 column that haven't survived the evolution of the web — we're pouring one out for Xoom, Infoseek and AltaVista, which (unlike Digg), do not still exist.

[Read more at Visual Capitalist]