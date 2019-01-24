The Most Popular Baby Girl Names In Each State Since 1910, Mapped

Every few years, we see a girl's name like Jennifer or Emma gain massive popularity, but, according to this graph submitted to Reddit by Bo McCready, the popularity of these names may not be evenly spread throughout different states.

Using data from the Social Security Administration, McCready has created a graph that maps out the most popular baby girl names of each state since 1910 (click here for an interactive version):

Through the graph, you can easily trace the rise and fall of popularity of certain names. Mary, for instance, had longstanding popularity in the states from 1910 all the way to the 1960s, despite an upsurge of people naming their baby girls Linda in the 1950s. The 1970s and 80s saw the growing popularity of Jennifer, while names such as Ashley and Jessica began to take over in the 90s.

Not every state shares the same tastes in girl names though. Back in the 80s, during the heyday of the Jennifer craze, southern states such as Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia and Tennessee held out for Amanda instead. And if we look at the name map for 2017, the differences among states seem to be even more pronounced. While Emma was still the most popular name two years ago, the top girl names are split between Emma and seven different other names, with states in the south leaning towards Ava and a few states in the northeast going for Charlotte instead.





[Via Reddit]