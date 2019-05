​Billionaire Robert F. Smith gave the commencement address at HBCU Morehouse College this weekend and imparted a whole lot more than congratulations and life advice to the graduating class: he told them he's paying off their student loan bills as well.

It was a great moment, but it was so out of the blue that it took the audience a little bit to catch up with Smith — in particular the guy in the bottom left of the video, who goes on quite a journey: