Cool Map Shows Six Wolf Packs Staking Their Territory In A Minnesota Forest

Everyone likes to have their own space, and wolves are no different. Look at this fascinating visualization tracking six wolf packs as they traverse Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park, staying out of one another's way in the process:

 Voyageurs Wolf Project

It turns out the Voyageurs Wolf Project tracks all sort of interesting data and information about wolves. Check out this neat map of a lone wolves solo journey all the way across the park and back over a year's time:

 Voyageurs Wolf Project

And there's even more than that. Head on over to the project's Facebook page to learn more about wolves and learn how you can help support it.


[Voyageurs Wolf Project via Twitter]

