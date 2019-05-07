BETTER THAN INTERNET EXPLORER!

You Can Download A Leaked Version Of Microsoft's New Edge Browser For Mac

If you're anything like me, you like to mix up your browsing game every once in a while. I started on Chrome, shifted over to Opera, tried out Firefox when Quantum dropped and then went back to Opera. It's nice to mix things up every once in a while. And now there's a new way to mix things up — Twitter user @h0x0d has shared download links to the dev and canary releases of the Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser for Mac — the links are still live if you want to give things a go: 

 
 

Since it runs on Chromium, Edge looks, well, a whole lot like Chrome (and Opera), with some subtle changes to icons and UI elements and some not-so-subtle changes (hello, Bing as default). You can try out the dark mode by enabling the "Microsoft Edge theme" option in edge://flags. It's dark!

 

It's still a pre-official release, so you'll likely encounter some issues, but overall, things feel pretty polished. 


[Via The Verge]

Dan Fallon is Digg's Editor in Chief. 

