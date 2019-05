Liverpool have played well during the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Barcelona, but Barcelona have managed to grab a 3-0 lead, thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi. The first, a tap-in off a rebound. The second, this piece of absolute magic:

Want more angles? Us too:





Liverpool followed Messi's strike up immediately by somehow missing twice:





Liverpool now have a mountain to climb in the second match of the semifinal next Tuesday.