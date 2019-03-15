Meritocracy Is A Myth, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: You do not have to work hard if your parents are rich, young professionals absolutely love Uniqlo and the best cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

American Meritocracy Does Not Exist

Earlier this week, dozens of rich parents, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were indicted for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme that helped their children get into some of the nation's top schools, such as Georgetown, Stanford and Yale.

It is, on one level, disgusting, cruel and damaging to one of the core principles of advancement adults continually push and preach to young students: work hard and you will find success. It is also, on another level, unsurprising that rich people would use their wealth and power to make sure their underperforming children get theirs. (You could argue that this is less about parents caring about their child's future than it is about the privileged doing everything in their power to maintain appearances!)

It would be easy to chalk this up to just some more Rich People Shit you read about online, but I think parents paying for someone to not only take the SAT for their kid, but to do it without their child even knowing crosses the line from eye-rolling to rage-inducing.

Of course it's not enough for the rich, through property taxes, to create imbalances within public education. Nor is it enough for them to spend thousands of dollars on prepping their children for standardized tests that already favor rich, white students. Now, rich parents are just straight up bribing athletic coaches and paying people to take tests and forge scores entirely, just to get into schools like... USC.



That this is going on while our economy demands that every child must go to college and "invest in themselves" by doing thousands of hours of unpaid labor, taking on thousands in debt and joining a job market where they're paid little, well, the notion that all you have to do to get ahead in life is "work hard" not only seems empty, but harmful.

That's not to say that "working hard" is bad, nor should it be something that we discourage. But we should first be doing a much better job of acknowledging (and hopefully addressing!) the monumental inequalities present within our education system, before we continue to task our nation's underprivileged youth with pulling themselves out of a hole that the rich only dig deeper.

A good first step, maybe, is rich people doing a better job of acknowledging and talking about being rich. Not in the fun way that involves conspicuous consumption, but honest acknowledgements of how institutional wealth gave them a leg up. As one anonymous person told New York Magazine's The Cut this week, what makes her dislike rich people is not the fact that they're rich but that they pretend otherwise. This is something that Jen Doll examined just a few short weeks ago in her profile of adults who take money from their parents: Not to acknowledge and talk about the financial help one receives, or more broadly literally any form of privilege one enjoys, only serves to perpetuate society's inequalities.

So, let me start. I'm a straight white cisgender man born into a middle-class family in suburban Connecticut. My college expenses were paid through a mix of merit-based scholarships, student loans and help from my parents. In my final semester of college I was able to secure an unpaid internship at a national magazine partially because I was studying journalism, but mostly because I grew up in predominantly male spaces where you learn how to talk about cars and technology. I worked in the summers and winters for spending money, but that last semester my parents gave me money to buy monthly Long Island Railroad tickets to commute to the magazine's offices in New York City. At the end of my internship I was hired as a full-time freelancer for the magazine and, through my network of friends and family, was able to live rent-free for the first six months of my job — giving me enough time to save up enough to pay first, last and security on an apartment. After four years at the magazine, I applied for and got a job at this website. Partially because of my experience, but also because several Digg staffers at the time went to the same college as me. So now you know.

[Digg, New York Magazine and The New York Times]​

Oh goodness that was a lot. I'm very sorry. Let's switch gears.

This week, food-ranking god Lucas Kwan Peterson went and ranked sweet breakfast cereals. In a rare moment of weakness/transparency, Peterson admits that he is biased towards chocolatey cereals — and who can blame him because chocolate owns, even the low-quality kind in cereal — but he still crowns Cinnamon Toast Crunch as king of sugary grain-based ready-to-eat breakfast foods.

What seems to be driving people up a dang wall, however, is just how low fruity cereals come in on Peterson's ranking. Fruit Loops, Fruity Pebbles and Trix were all deemed horrible cereals. It's true that in rankings there will be winners and losers, but some people online thought Peterson's was a little too malicious in maligning someone's favorite childhood breakfast. Even emo mash-up gods Captain Cuts could not help themselves and got mad online.

[The Los Angeles Times]

Uniqlo is a massive, massive clothing brand. Just not in the US. Yet. Gillian B. White profiled the company this week for The Atlantic, and while rightfully pointing out that the brand has made inroads to urban millennials who need to buy work clothes but have no money, the company has yet to expand beyond that. Despite having flagship stores in almost every major city that are routinely packed to the gills with shoppers, here in the states Uniqlo is operating at a loss.



The obvious path, it would seem, is that Uniqlo just needs to find a way to convince the rest of American that cheap basics are where it's at, but that comes with its own pitfalls. Uniqlo, White explains, is right on the precipice of falling into the Gap Trap — where, not more than a decade ago, cheap basics became so prevalent that they became the de facto uniform of suburbia, and thus not very cool.

Uniqlo is cool, looks nice without being trendy and is affordable. That they haven't found mainstream success here in the US is maybe a blessing in disguise. Which, for a company who makes some of the best basic clothing items out there, makes a lot of sense.

[The Atlantic]