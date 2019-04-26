This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of April 22, we have a handful of contenders: Things That Don't Make You Ugly, Vitriol Joel, Ah Shit Here We Go Again and the "Go Hard" TikTok.
But before we get to that, please enjoy a special segment I like to call the Vincent D'Onofrio 4/20 tweet about pigs."
The Vincent D'Onofrio 4/20 Tweet About Pigs
Ah, the Vincent D'Onfrio 4/20 tweet about pigs. Though it's not a meme per se, I think almost anyone could find something to appreciate in this beautiful piece of art, so please enjoy it:
4. Things That Don't Make You Ugly
The meme: There's not really that much to explain here. This meme format is just a list of traits that, while defying traditional beauty standards, do not make someone an ugly person. That's can only be done by the punchline, which is usually some sort of political/social commentary.
The examples:
Verdict: A corny, unimaginative meme with a simply huge number of examples. These are so easy to make and folks online are reprinting them by the truckload (often with the same punchline). Not enough to crack the top ten this week.
3. Ah Shit, Here We Go Again
The meme: CJ, the protagonist from the 2004 classic "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," said it best when he said "Ah shit, here we go again." Fifteen years later, the internet has finally realized how relatable of a sentiment it was that CJ shared, making the phrase a meme on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram and anywhere else on the internet you can share your feels.
The examples:
Verdict: A classic meme. It's taken about all of April to gather steam, but it's here now, and I have a feeling it'll be the kind of meme that sticks around. In fact it might even be the kind of joke that comes back around at some point in the future and makes you say, "Ah shit..."
2. Vitriol Joel
The meme: On Monday, media professional, representative of the Millennial generation and "naval-gazing nerd" tweeted out flaming hot take about the student debt crisis. After an afternoon of tense Twitter discourse, Pavelski eventually deleted the initial tweet and reposted it with a slight walk back, starting with the words
Naturally, the walk back, which started with the words "I'm deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it sparked is wild but" got meme'd to hell.
The examples:
Verdict: A fun meme, but only accessible to those who probably spend much too much time on Twitter. Still a worthwhile endeavor though. Cook that asshole!
1. The 'Go Hard' TikTok
The meme: This is a TikTok trend which involves the song "Go Hard" by Kreayshawn. It involves three characters, two of which are trying to get the third to spend their sweet, sweet cash.
The examples:
Verdict: If you haven't jumped into TikTok memes, this might be the best reason to do so yet. These memes are funny and some of them have something interesting to say. Plus the Kreayshawn hook is fairly catchy, if we're being honest here.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- What If We Kissed
- Let Me In!
- Jonathan Frakes saying "it's fiction"
- The "Go Hard" TikTok
- I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This
- Vitriol Joel
- Ah Shit Here We Go Again
- She Believed
- St Louis Style
- Shen Yun
Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.