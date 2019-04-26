This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of April 22, we have a handful of contenders: Things That Don't Make You Ugly, Vitriol Joel, Ah Shit Here We Go Again and the "Go Hard" TikTok.

But before we get to that, please enjoy a special segment I like to call the Vincent D'Onofrio 4/20 tweet about pigs."

The Vincent D'Onofrio 4/20 Tweet About Pigs

Ah, the Vincent D'Onfrio 4/20 tweet about pigs. Though it's not a meme per se, I think almost anyone could find something to appreciate in this beautiful piece of art, so please enjoy it:

Pigs can't look up.

But I could pick a pig up one night and raise it into the sky and tilt this pig ever so gentle. I can make sure this pigs eyes line up with the stars. Imagine seeing the stars 4the first time.I want 2b treated that kindly and see the stars for the first time. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 20, 2019

4. Things That Don't Make You Ugly

The meme: There's not really that much to explain here. This meme format is just a list of traits that, while defying traditional beauty standards, do not make someone an ugly person. That's can only be done by the punchline, which is usually some sort of political/social commentary.

The examples:



Things that DON’T make you ugly



-acne

-being over/under weight

-scars

-stretch marks

-crooked/yellow teeth

-body hair

-thinning hair/loss

-fat rolls

-amputations

-physical abnormalities



Things that DO make you ugly



-Hate

-Racism

-Homophobia

-Judgement in general — Elmo (@ElmoIsNowGod) April 26, 2019

Verdict: A corny, unimaginative meme with a simply huge number of examples. These are so easy to make and folks online are reprinting them by the truckload (often with the same punchline). Not enough to crack the top ten this week.



3. Ah Shit, Here We Go Again

The meme: CJ, the protagonist from the 2004 classic "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," said it best when he said "Ah shit, here we go again." Fifteen years later, the internet has finally realized how relatable of a sentiment it was that CJ shared, making the phrase a meme on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram and anywhere else on the internet you can share your feels.

The examples:

Ah shit, here we go again pic.twitter.com/WfULPnfZzQ — Holly 🐉 (@Hollyyfaith) April 19, 2019

me: it’s getting late, i should go to bed

my brain: ah shit :)

me: please... i need sleep

brain: here we go again :) — 𝖉𝖊𝖆𝖉 𝖇𝖔y𝖋𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖓d (@brendonisdead) April 24, 2019

ah shit, here we go again pic.twitter.com/G6bXjGCcsK — arika (@PurpleCaliSkies) April 25, 2019

Me every time I see an “ah shit here we go again” meme pic.twitter.com/R0SOis2AOh — Dana Pizzarelli (@danapizzarellli) April 18, 2019

Verdict: A classic meme. It's taken about all of April to gather steam, but it's here now, and I have a feeling it'll be the kind of meme that sticks around. In fact it might even be the kind of joke that comes back around at some point in the future and makes you say, "Ah shit..."

2. Vitriol Joel

The meme: On Monday, media professional, representative of the Millennial generation and "naval-gazing nerd" tweeted out flaming hot take about the student debt crisis. After an afternoon of tense Twitter discourse, Pavelski eventually deleted the initial tweet and reposted it with a slight walk back, starting with the words

Naturally, the walk back, which started with the words "I'm deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it sparked is wild but" got meme'd to hell.

I’m deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it sparked is wild but want to transparent about it, so here’s a screenshot for posterity. My main point was that I made sacrifices to graduate with no debt and that it is 100% possible if you make some compromises pic.twitter.com/1UN1aB1IVW — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) April 22, 2019

The examples:



I’m deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it sparked is wild but want to transparent about it, so here’s a screenshot for posterity. My main point was that I made sacrifices to be tilted like a pig and that it is 100% possible if you make some compromises pic.twitter.com/TVf3CrsL6K — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 22, 2019

I'm deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it inspired is wild but want to be transparent about it, so here's a screenshot for posterity. My main point is his palms are sweaty, knees weak arms are heavy there’s vomit on his swea pic.twitter.com/ABbWNemTnj — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) April 22, 2019

I’m deleting this tweet because the wave of vitriol it sparked is wild but want to transparent about it, so here’s a screenshot for posterity. my main point was that I made sacrifices to call it as I see it and that it is 100% possible if you make some compromises pic.twitter.com/uYyRrLgRMF — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) April 23, 2019

Verdict: A fun meme, but only accessible to those who probably spend much too much time on Twitter. Still a worthwhile endeavor though. Cook that asshole!

1. The 'Go Hard' TikTok

The meme: This is a TikTok trend which involves the song "Go Hard" by Kreayshawn. It involves three characters, two of which are trying to get the third to spend their sweet, sweet cash.

The examples:





Verdict: If you haven't jumped into TikTok memes, this might be the best reason to do so yet. These memes are funny and some of them have something interesting to say. Plus the Kreayshawn hook is fairly catchy, if we're being honest here.

