This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of March 25, we have a handful of contenders: St Louis Style, Pregnant Mom, Scantron Test and #AvengeTheFallen.

But first! A handful of non-contenders: I'm Baby, Thanus and You Were At My Wedding Denise.

7. Thanus

The meme: There's a fan theory that the forthcoming "Avengers" movie will feature one character (Paul Rudd's Ant-Man) shrinking down and crawling up the butt of another (Josh Brolin's Thanos.) It's gross and funny and a Reddit favorite.

An example:



My entire Tumblr dashboard right now is just the same post over and over again about Ant-Man jumping into Thanos' asshole pic.twitter.com/XKicT9KCOQ — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 27, 2019

Verdict: This was a stacked week for memes. Unfortunately, this one got outclassed by another "Avengers" meme, which I'll get to in a second.







6. I'm Baby

The meme: You've already heard the full extent of the meme. "I'm baby" is a weird, goofy phrase. If you have an internet-addled brain, it might stick with you for a while, making you chuckle throughout the day. Mashable has a nice little writeup about it.

An example:

For sale: baby shoes, never worn

(I’m baby, just did not like shoes) — Grace Thomas (@GraceGThomas) March 25, 2019

Verdict: Good meme. Got off to a slow start as long as a month ago. Still a fun time. And at times, we are all baby.





5. You Were At My Wedding, Denise

The meme: A woman named Denise McAllister tweeted a criticism of the daytime talk show The View, which is cohosted by Meghan McCain. McCain responded to the tweet with one of her own, saying "you were at my wedding Denise...." BuzzFeed News has the story in more detail.

An example:

Guy with the megaphone: No justice!



Crowd: No peace!



Guy with megaphone: You were at my wedding!



Crowd (louder this time): Denise! — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) March 26, 2019

Verdict: Like "I'm Baby," this is another one of those phrases that's sort of inherently funny and gets stuck in your head. Minus points because McCain seems to be confusedly equating people laughing at this dumb internet joke with supporting her.







4. Scantron Test

The meme: This is a copy and paste ASCII meme with a multiple choice theme. I'd hate to over explain this one. Think of what a dolphin/sheep/Disturbed song sounds like and then take look at the examples.

The examples:

[dolphin taking scantron test]



A B C D E

1. [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▪️]

2. [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▪️]

3. [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▪️]

4. [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▪️]

5. [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▪️] — Ygrene (@Ygrene) March 21, 2019

a goat taking a scantron test



A B C D E

1. [▫️] [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

2. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

3. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

4. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

5. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] — jen merritt!!! (@jennifermerr) March 22, 2019

[david draiman, lead singer of disturbed, taking scantron test]



A B C D O

1. [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▪️]

2. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

3. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

4. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️]

5. [▪️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] [▫️] — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) March 22, 2019

Verdict: Like an adult speak 'n' spell, this is just a meme about the sounds things make. Very good. Clever use of ASCII. Quality meme.







3. #AvengeTheFallen

The meme: With just a month left before "Avengers: Endgame" hits theaters, Marvel is rolling out a new ad campaign to promote the film. The campaign features photos of expired superheroes and other characters with the tagline "AVENGE THE FALLEN" written over the top. Obviously once Twitter saw that, it had to be meme'd.

The examples:

whoever made this, I thank you pic.twitter.com/dd4KtgftQA — jen yamato (@jenyamato) March 26, 2019

Verdict: Good meme. Very good meme. But after last year's "most ambitious crossover event in history" goof up, I'm starting to think Marvel might be lobbing up these perfectly meme-able joke formats on purpose?







2. Pregnant Mom

The meme: An ASCII meme featuring a fetus in a woman's uterus. Usually you label the fetus as something funny or use a weird emoji to land a joke.

The examples:

my mom when she was pregnant with me:



| |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| \

| \

| 🤡 /

| /

| /

| | — IRIS (@Irisxestefania) March 25, 2019

my mom when she was pregnant with me:



| |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| \

| \

| 🤠 /

| /

| /

| | — dirt prince (@pant_leg) March 24, 2019

my mom when she was pregnant with me:



| |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| \

| sensitive |

| ass bitch /

| /

| /

| | — jorgey🧨🧚🏼‍♀️ (@oofthatboi) March 27, 2019

my mom pregnant with me:



| |

| |

| I

| I

| I

| I

| I

| I 👦🏻

| I

| I

| I (I’m adopted) — Matt Graham (@CharsTreehouse) March 25, 2019

My stomach when I was 5:



| |

| |

| \

| \

| \

| \

| 🖍 |

| /

| /

| /

| | — Mat George (@matchu_chutrain) March 26, 2019

Verdict: This is an ASCII meme with an incredibly low barrier to entry. It also skews toward self deprecating humor. Finally, there's room for variation within the form. Great meme. Really happy to see what folks have done with it and curious to see what's next.







1. St Louis Style

The meme: Okay. On Wednesday, this tweet took a sizable chunk of Twitter by storm.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

Very quickly "St Louis Style" became shorthand for "a normally good food prepared poorly."

The examples:

nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis PBJ pic.twitter.com/yEkBusJx6G — Haver (@HaverOfOpinions) March 27, 2019

St. Louis style grilled cheese just smacks different pic.twitter.com/SK3ohWckJB — kenjac (@KenJac) March 28, 2019

Enjoying this candy bar St. Louis style! pic.twitter.com/13ayFbX78j — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) March 27, 2019

Colgate on bread (St. Louis style) pic.twitter.com/TQB0ve5e9A — dumbass ass idiot 𓅫 (@melip0ne) March 27, 2019

Today we're eating our cookies St. Louis style❗ pic.twitter.com/P8SjWRrHDX — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) March 27, 2019

my face isn’t ugly it’s St. Louis style — ask not for whom the bug posts (@BUGPOSTING) March 27, 2019

Verdict: A grade-A meme, already adapting well to the whims of the internet. At least a couple of brands have figured out funny ways to incorporate the joke into their social strategies. More importantly I'm very interested in a world where "St Louis Style" simple means "bad." If that last example is any indication, we're going to have some fun with this thing.

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Fun fact: if you search literally any phrase on Twitter, at least 50% of your results will have to do with the Korean boyband BTS. I don't know why. But I am very glad that BTS stans have found the "Let Me In" meme.

Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.

