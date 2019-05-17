This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of May 13, we have a handful of contenders: That gender-swapping Snapchat filter, YouTuber James Charles, the sex strike and Boys locker rooms vs. girls locker rooms.
4. Boys Locker Room Vs. Girls Locker Room
The meme: What goes down in a middle school boys locker room is pretty different from what happens in a middle school girls' locker room. This Twitter meme puts that on full display.
The examples:
Verdict: Here we have a silly meme that's highly relatable for anyone who's ever spent any amount of time in a middle school locker room. Both men and women can get in on the joke. All in all, an excellent meme that unfortunately just came in a week full of great internet stuff.
3. James Charles
The meme: Oh boy. So this is actually a pretty complicated story involving a handful of beauty influencers and YouTubers. You can read a good summation of the whole thing over at the Cut. Or you can read my bad summation right here: James Charles is a beauty YouTuber who betrayed his mentor, Tati Westbrook, in an endorsement deal. Tati responded by making a video making Charles seem like a pretty terrible guy, and more than a million followers unsubscribed from James Charles in a mere 24 hours. He made an embarrassing apology vid, etc.
Literally every single aspect of this wild saga has been meme'd.
The examples:
Verdict: I do love a good fall from grace, and this is an EXCELLENT fall from grace. I'm also incredibly impressed at the reach of these memes beyond the beauty YouTuber community. These memes are powerful.
2. The Sex Strike
The meme: On Friday, May 10, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted out a call for women to go on a "sex strike" in order to convince men (and particularly lawmakers) that they deserve equal rights, including the right to abortion.
Here's the tweet:
This is a fairly provocative notion put forward by someone with a large following, so naturally it turned into a conversation. Several media outlets wrote up serious responses to Milano's proposal
Naturally, this too-serious discussion of something so wild turned into a bunch of memes.
The examples:
Verdict: It may be bad policy, but the sex strike makes for great comedy. Special shout out to the guy in that last post who got dunked on similarly all damn weekend until Twitter suspended his account. Amazing.
1. The Boy/Girl Snapchat Filters
The meme: Earlier this month, Snapchat unveiled two new features. One is a filter that makes people look more stereotypically feminine, the other is a filter that makes folks look more stereotypically masculine. Both work on both genders, and they were a lot of fun.
The examples:
Verdict: None of these posts can quite capture the fun that comes from snapping your gender-bent self to your Snapchat contacts. But they do sort of approximate it on a wider scale. I have a feeling these gender-swapped snaps will stick around our digital lexicon for a while, not unlike Snapchat's faceswaps. Keep and eye out, ladies and gents. Er, uh, I mean gentlemen and ladies...
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- What If We Kissed
- The Snapchat Filter
- Let Me In!
- "I Think You Should Leave" Memes
- The Sex Strike
- Jonathan Frakes saying "it's fiction"
- Phrog
- James Charles
- Detective Pikachu
- Boys Locker Room Vs. Girls Locker Room
From the Digg Twitter's autocomplete:
"What if we kissed on the way home from the gym and then I will be able to make it to the meeting tonight 😂"
Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.