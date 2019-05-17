This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of May 13, we have a handful of contenders: That gender-swapping Snapchat filter, YouTuber James Charles, the sex strike and Boys locker rooms vs. girls locker rooms.

4. Boys Locker Room Vs. Girls Locker Room

The meme: What goes down in a middle school boys locker room is pretty different from what happens in a middle school girls' locker room. This Twitter meme puts that on full display.

The examples:

girls locker room: ugh i hate P.E. im so tired



boys locker room: pic.twitter.com/7prkhtckPx — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) May 13, 2019

Girls locker room: "damn i forgot my sports bra"



Boys locker room: pic.twitter.com/QBMjqfpkwz — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) May 11, 2019

boys’ locker room: fuck PE it’s so tiring.



girls’ locker room: pic.twitter.com/rZ88I13UEE — ann (@artsyseuIgi) May 16, 2019

Verdict: Here we have a silly meme that's highly relatable for anyone who's ever spent any amount of time in a middle school locker room. Both men and women can get in on the joke. All in all, an excellent meme that unfortunately just came in a week full of great internet stuff.



3. James Charles

The meme: Oh boy. So this is actually a pretty complicated story involving a handful of beauty influencers and YouTubers. You can read a good summation of the whole thing over at the Cut. Or you can read my bad summation right here: James Charles is a beauty YouTuber who betrayed his mentor, Tati Westbrook, in an endorsement deal. Tati responded by making a video making Charles seem like a pretty terrible guy, and more than a million followers unsubscribed from James Charles in a mere 24 hours. He made an embarrassing apology vid, etc.

Literally every single aspect of this wild saga has been meme'd.

The examples:

Tati snatching James Charles’ career back pic.twitter.com/bbc537VePI — Ryan Khosravi 🦋 (@ryepastrami) May 11, 2019

Me dancing to James Charles apology pic.twitter.com/3PF5Q0Zehb — Emmy (@emmymhartman) May 11, 2019

"GIVE JAMES CHARLES A BREAK HE'S ONLY 19!!" yeah well young danny fenton he was just 14 when his parents built a very strange machine it was designed to view a world unseen when it didn't quite work his folks they just quit but then danny took a look inside of it there was a grea — danny devito with titties (@fakedannydevito) May 12, 2019





Verdict: I do love a good fall from grace, and this is an EXCELLENT fall from grace. I'm also incredibly impressed at the reach of these memes beyond the beauty YouTuber community. These memes are powerful.

2. The Sex Strike

The meme: On Friday, May 10, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted out a call for women to go on a "sex strike" in order to convince men (and particularly lawmakers) that they deserve equal rights, including the right to abortion.

Here's the tweet:

Our reproductive rights are being erased.



Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.



JOIN ME by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.



I’m calling for a #SexStrike. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/uOgN4FKwpg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 11, 2019

This is a fairly provocative notion put forward by someone with a large following, so naturally it turned into a conversation. Several media outlets wrote up serious responses to Milano's proposal

Naturally, this too-serious discussion of something so wild turned into a bunch of memes.

The examples:

me explaining to my boyfriend why we’re going on a sex strike: pic.twitter.com/AU6PYVv30C — Eva Victor (@evaandheriud) May 12, 2019

so much for this "sex strike". turns out my wife's boyfriend is a friggin scab!!! 😡😡😡 — deniz (@cdenizk3512) May 12, 2019

can’t stop thinking about all of the men who have willingly disclosed that they have never sexually satisfied a woman because of this sex strike — kelly (@kelllicopter) May 13, 2019

Imagine a self-own this hard pic.twitter.com/NjzCt0iKoD — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) May 13, 2019

Verdict: It may be bad policy, but the sex strike makes for great comedy. Special shout out to the guy in that last post who got dunked on similarly all damn weekend until Twitter suspended his account. Amazing.

1. The Boy/Girl Snapchat Filters

The meme: Earlier this month, Snapchat unveiled two new features. One is a filter that makes people look more stereotypically feminine, the other is a filter that makes folks look more stereotypically masculine. Both work on both genders, and they were a lot of fun.

The examples:

Girls with the new Snapchat filter vs. Guys pic.twitter.com/wV2TnBVobM — Sophie Shawty (@yungs0phie) May 12, 2019

Everyone on social media with Snapchat filter rn. pic.twitter.com/XBoJda93zi — KY00:00 (@ABGKYO) May 13, 2019

every guy looking at themselves with the girl snapchat filter pic.twitter.com/UhOt0P2GY5 — lucy,, (@curledbitch) May 14, 2019

if u liked:



snapchat filter



you'll love:



HRT — mapes (@calamitywife) May 10, 2019

Everyone on social media with Snapchat filter rn. pic.twitter.com/XBoJda93zi — KY00:00 (@ABGKYO) May 13, 2019

women go on sex strike and snapchat immediately makes filters that make your bros look fucking hot. God is so good — Mr. “This Is He” (@neonwario) May 11, 2019

Verdict: None of these posts can quite capture the fun that comes from snapping your gender-bent self to your Snapchat contacts. But they do sort of approximate it on a wider scale. I have a feeling these gender-swapped snaps will stick around our digital lexicon for a while, not unlike Snapchat's faceswaps. Keep and eye out, ladies and gents. Er, uh, I mean gentlemen and ladies...

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

From the Digg Twitter's autocomplete:

"What if we kissed on the way home from the gym and then I will be able to make it to the meeting tonight 😂"

new autotext game, write “what if we kissed (on/at/in)” and let predictive text complete the thrilling scenario. i will begin



What if we kissed on the ground in front of a tree — gwen 🍊 fanime soon (@brells_) May 13, 2019









Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.

