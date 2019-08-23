This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of August 19, we have a handful of contenders: the Popeyes chicken sandwich, Goofy saying "I'll Fucking Do It Again" and the Masterpiece.

3. The Masterpiece

The meme: On Tuesday, conservative artist Jon McNaughton posted a painting-of-a-painting he painted to Twitter. It looked like this:

My new painting - "The Masterpiece"

How will history remember this presidency?

I believe it will be considered a "Masterpiece."

More info at: https://t.co/FTjoBry52v pic.twitter.com/zeQ3rNmpZt — Jon McNaughton (@McNaughtonArt) August 20, 2019

Since this is just sliiiightly too self-serious of a piece of art and it's also about President Trump, Left Twitter came for McNaughton by spoofing his work, called "The Masterpiece," by putting some other things behind the curtain.

The examples:

lmao amazing. I totally didn't even think of the hands.



Best I had: pic.twitter.com/N3v24tsVzq — The Iddiotti (@Iddiotti) August 20, 2019

Here's how history will remember this Presidency: pic.twitter.com/ukFh4Xlt9D — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 21, 2019

Verdict: Photoshopping President Trump and his weird exploits is sort of a played out meme. But some of these are pretty creative, plus they're in response to a work of art, not a real life action. All this makes them slightly more fun to laugh at than, say, the president's attempt to buy Greenland. Just narrowly makes the list this week!



2. 'I'll Fucking Do It Again'

The meme: A screengrab taken from a very edgy and somewhat disturbing cartoon called GOOFY'S TRIAL ANIMATED, this meme has taken off in the last week in places like Reddit and Instagram meme accounts. It's a simple meme with an unchanging punchline: "I'll fucking do it again."

This meme is useful for all the things that you'll fucking do again.

The examples:

Verdict: The origins of this meme are dark. But the actual applications tend to be fairly lighthearted, sometimes even wholesome. That's probably part of the appeal for a big percentage of the folks who share it. It's also kinda funny to simply imagine Goofy cursing in between "hyucks." Solid meme.



1. Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich

The meme: After releasing its new product — a fried chicken sandwich — the fast food chain Popeyes was the subject of a wild and wide-ranging social media conversation: which fast good chicken sandwich is best and why is it Popeyes'? Fueled by Black Twitter, this meme of comparing Popeyes to Wendy's, Chick-fil-a, Shake Shack and other cheap chicken sandwiches (while also maintaining enough self-awareness to comment on the hype cycle) was on every channel this week.

The examples:

The first person that tried Popeye’s chicken sandwich was like... pic.twitter.com/RPtCOhPMpE — Yart Sensei🤺 (@iAmYart) August 21, 2019

Where did Popeyes get this ability to weaponize chicken from and should we be concerned — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 20, 2019

never thought i’d have to mute “chicken sandwich” — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 23, 2019

I went to Popeye's to try the sammich. Pulled up to the drive thru. The lady didn't even say hi, she just said "WE DO NOT HAVE THE CHICKEN SANDWICH". pic.twitter.com/rAezYvEUaA — Auntie (@auntiebaecc) August 20, 2019

my son was asking me for the new popeyes chicken sandwich so i took him to my financial advisor instead bought him stock in the company, peep game — g (@stopitg) August 20, 2019

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

One day our children will ask us, where were you during the chicken sandwich wars of ‘19. https://t.co/U62Vr3030X — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) August 20, 2019

me: [speaking at funeral] at her heart, grandma was a good person



the wendy's twitter account: not as good as our chicken sandwich y'all trippin — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) August 21, 2019

Verdict: This was, of course, all kicked off by a marketing stunt. The internet was supposed to love the Popeyes chicken sandwich. And yet. The meme flourished, grew and created something that people enjoy talking about. While Popeyes surely meant to kick off online discussion to sell bread and chicken, this meme extends beyond those simple, capitalistic memes. Good brand meme. A rare honor.

