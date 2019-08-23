This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
For the week of August 19, we have a handful of contenders: the Popeyes chicken sandwich, Goofy saying "I'll Fucking Do It Again" and the Masterpiece.
3. The Masterpiece
The meme: On Tuesday, conservative artist Jon McNaughton posted a painting-of-a-painting he painted to Twitter. It looked like this:
Since this is just sliiiightly too self-serious of a piece of art and it's also about President Trump, Left Twitter came for McNaughton by spoofing his work, called "The Masterpiece," by putting some other things behind the curtain.
The examples:
Verdict: Photoshopping President Trump and his weird exploits is sort of a played out meme. But some of these are pretty creative, plus they're in response to a work of art, not a real life action. All this makes them slightly more fun to laugh at than, say, the president's attempt to buy Greenland. Just narrowly makes the list this week!
2. 'I'll Fucking Do It Again'
The meme: A screengrab taken from a very edgy and somewhat disturbing cartoon called GOOFY'S TRIAL ANIMATED, this meme has taken off in the last week in places like Reddit and Instagram meme accounts. It's a simple meme with an unchanging punchline: "I'll fucking do it again."
This meme is useful for all the things that you'll fucking do again.
The examples:
Verdict: The origins of this meme are dark. But the actual applications tend to be fairly lighthearted, sometimes even wholesome. That's probably part of the appeal for a big percentage of the folks who share it. It's also kinda funny to simply imagine Goofy cursing in between "hyucks." Solid meme.
1. Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich
The meme: After releasing its new product — a fried chicken sandwich — the fast food chain Popeyes was the subject of a wild and wide-ranging social media conversation: which fast good chicken sandwich is best and why is it Popeyes'? Fueled by Black Twitter, this meme of comparing Popeyes to Wendy's, Chick-fil-a, Shake Shack and other cheap chicken sandwiches (while also maintaining enough self-awareness to comment on the hype cycle) was on every channel this week.
The examples:
Verdict: This was, of course, all kicked off by a marketing stunt. The internet was supposed to love the Popeyes chicken sandwich. And yet. The meme flourished, grew and created something that people enjoy talking about. While Popeyes surely meant to kick off online discussion to sell bread and chicken, this meme extends beyond those simple, capitalistic memes. Good brand meme. A rare honor.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
- Fish Tube
- Popeyes Memes
- 30–50 Feral Hogs
- Wife/Wife Guy Memes
- The Girl Drinking Kombucha Reaction GIF
- "I'll Fucking Do It Again"
- Bigger Than Before
- Hot Girl Summer
- "I Think You Should Leave" Memes
- The Masterpiece
Trump memes round out the bottom of the top 10 this week because our one true leader's name is President Fish Tube.
