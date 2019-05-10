This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of May 6, we have a handful of contenders: Royal Baby memes, Detective Pikachu dancing, the camp-themed Met Gala and "I Think You Should Leave" memes.

4. Royal Baby Memes

The meme: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, welcomed a new person into the world and the royal family. Baby Archie was born May 6, and the memes were born soon after.

The examples:

ARCHIE WINDSOR

A RCHIE WINDSOR

A RCIHE WINDSOR

A RICHE WINDSOR

A RICH EWINDSOR

A RICH WEINDSOR

A RICH WEIDNSOR

A RICH WEIDSNOR

A RICH WEIDSONR

A RICH WEIDS ORN

A RICH WEIDS RON

A RICH WEIDR SON

A RICH WEIRD SON — Harron Walker (@HarronWawker) May 8, 2019

Remember Prince Archie? Well this is him now, feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/l50heHEMyj — amme🌞✨💫 (@aebxo) May 9, 2019

reporter: what's the royal baby's name?!



prince harry: [excitedly leaning into mic] arthur fucklord — shen the bird (@Shen_the_Bird) May 9, 2019

Verdict: Fine memes, but unfortunately for British memers (but probably fortunately for Archie) memes about the new royal infant were overshadowed by other similar news events this week. The Royal Baby may some day be king (but probably not), but he will not crack our top ten this week.







3. Detective Pikachu Dancing

The meme: On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds tweeted a link to a YouTube video titled 'Detective Pikachu -- FULL MOVIE'. Reynolds is, of course, both the voice of the title character in the new movie "Detective Pikachu" and a renowned prankster. So, when people clicked through to see the link, what they saw was an animation of Pikachu dancing for 100 minutes.

The examples:

I hate that this is the music I hear when I see pikachu dancing pic.twitter.com/sZYQ3Zq9An — KAYCEE @ TCAF. Now with CHAOTIC ENERGY (@zigstripes) May 8, 2019

Detective Pikachu dances to Boom Boom Dollar pic.twitter.com/7sWo6S4VZR — Dante [14 Days] (@CalamityFrenzy_) May 8, 2019

@Coffeeecake in a group chat : "I will not rest until Detective Pikachu dances to this song"

Never say I don't do anything for you, Coffee pic.twitter.com/yorMYj6fvK — Leem! (@limewah) May 8, 2019

Detective Pikachu bailando A Cruel Angel's Thesis para bendecir su timeline 🙌⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Kwm9C0Jm8g — Christian (@GaussTek) May 8, 2019

Verdict: A good, dumb meme as a response to a good, dumb prank. Honestly, not only is that a fitting response to this little stunt Reynolds pulled, it's also a brilliant viral marketing campaign on behalf of Warner Brothers' part. Nice work, folks.





2. Met Gala Memes

The meme: On Monday night, New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fundraiser, the Met Gala, in which celebrities of all stripes gather to take photographs while wearing insane outfits. This year's theme was "camp." Naturally, once the photos hit the internet there were many memes to be had about what "camp" actually is, and also what the theme of the Met Gala should be.

The examples:

The theme of the Met Gala is ................................... 100% Estate Tax! — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) May 6, 2019

'Naruto' would be a great met gala theme actually — faith (@faith_schaffer) May 7, 2019

the met gala is anime — gamer wife (@bijanstephen) May 7, 2019

next year’s met gala theme is fortnite — helen (@helen) May 7, 2019

When you're waiting for him to get the towel: pic.twitter.com/t5oexAFY1e — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 6, 2019

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019

Verdict: Good memes for an event that could easily be humorless. Plus an important part of "Camp" is being able to laugh at yourself and your silliness, so by making light of the whole thing it's almost like we all got invited!







1. 'I Think You Should Leave' Memes

The meme: Bear with me. There's a reason I'm rating this number one this week. It just sort of involves being familiar with source material.

"I Think You Should Leave" is Netflix's new sketch comedy show staring comedian Tim Robinson. It's very funny. Here's a fairly exemplary sketch:

This sketch, along with another sketch called "The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me," have quickly formed a sort of canon of jokes and references that you might have already seen online without realizing. Some key phrases:

The bones are their money.

So are the worms

You have no good car ideas

And a handful more.

The examples:





just quietly singing "the bones are their money" to myself until someone has me committed — taco bela lugosi (@Boringstein) May 1, 2019

2019 best insult: you have no good car ideas — Alex Goldman (@AGoldmund) May 6, 2019





Me when there's a middling reaction to my thoughts in Slack pic.twitter.com/lvJKRo22cN — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) May 6, 2019

The bones are their money. pic.twitter.com/EkeO2yNpRE — house stark hoppus. (@markhoppus) May 8, 2019

REPORT: The Bones Are Their Money, And So Are The Worms — taylor garron (@casualafro) May 5, 2019

every woman I know: too small, stinky, a good steering wheel that doesn't fly off while you're driving, no space for mother in law, a great steering wheel that doesn't whiff out of the window while im driving



every guy I know: teacher's pet, keeps farting, has no good car ideas — Max Read (@max_read) May 3, 2019

Finally, comedian and Botnik Studios creative director Michael Frederickson even made a soundboard of ol' Stinky's quotes. You can enjoy that here.



Verdict: The bones are their money. So are the worms. You have no good car ideas. This is the best meme of the week and if you don't like it it's probably because you loooove your mother-in-law, Paul.







Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

What if we kissed, featuring Vampire Weekend.

what if we kissed 😳😳 in front of ezra koenig 🙈😳 pic.twitter.com/WdEc2AmeZI — sio (@bestinsio) May 4, 2019





Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.

