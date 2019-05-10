This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of May 6, we have a handful of contenders: Royal Baby memes, Detective Pikachu dancing, the camp-themed Met Gala and "I Think You Should Leave" memes.
4. Royal Baby Memes
The meme: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, welcomed a new person into the world and the royal family. Baby Archie was born May 6, and the memes were born soon after.
The examples:
Verdict: Fine memes, but unfortunately for British memers (but probably fortunately for Archie) memes about the new royal infant were overshadowed by other similar news events this week. The Royal Baby may some day be king (but probably not), but he will not crack our top ten this week.
3. Detective Pikachu Dancing
The meme: On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds tweeted a link to a YouTube video titled 'Detective Pikachu -- FULL MOVIE'. Reynolds is, of course, both the voice of the title character in the new movie "Detective Pikachu" and a renowned prankster. So, when people clicked through to see the link, what they saw was an animation of Pikachu dancing for 100 minutes.
The examples:
Verdict: A good, dumb meme as a response to a good, dumb prank. Honestly, not only is that a fitting response to this little stunt Reynolds pulled, it's also a brilliant viral marketing campaign on behalf of Warner Brothers' part. Nice work, folks.
2. Met Gala Memes
The meme: On Monday night, New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art held its annual fundraiser, the Met Gala, in which celebrities of all stripes gather to take photographs while wearing insane outfits. This year's theme was "camp." Naturally, once the photos hit the internet there were many memes to be had about what "camp" actually is, and also what the theme of the Met Gala should be.
The examples:
Verdict: Good memes for an event that could easily be humorless. Plus an important part of "Camp" is being able to laugh at yourself and your silliness, so by making light of the whole thing it's almost like we all got invited!
1. 'I Think You Should Leave' Memes
The meme: Bear with me. There's a reason I'm rating this number one this week. It just sort of involves being familiar with source material.
"I Think You Should Leave" is Netflix's new sketch comedy show staring comedian Tim Robinson. It's very funny. Here's a fairly exemplary sketch:
This sketch, along with another sketch1 called "The Day That Robert Palins Murdered Me," have quickly formed a sort of canon of jokes and references that you might have already seen online without realizing. Some key phrases:
- The bones are their money.
- So are the worms
- You have no good car ideas
And a handful more.
The examples:
Finally, comedian and Botnik Studios creative director Michael Frederickson even made a soundboard of ol' Stinky's quotes. You can enjoy that here.
Verdict: The bones are their money. So are the worms. You have no good car ideas. This is the best meme of the week and if you don't like it it's probably because you loooove your mother-in-law, Paul.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- What If We Kissed
- Let Me In!
- Jonathan Frakes saying "it's fiction"
- "I Think You Should Leave" Memes
- Phrog
- Met Gala Memes
- I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This
- Detective Pikachu
- Sonic Memes
- Ah Shit Here We Go Again
What if we kissed, featuring Vampire Weekend.
Like staying on top of your memes? I could never blame you. Sign up for our new Weekly Meme Roundup newsletter to get the week's best memes sent directly to your inbox.