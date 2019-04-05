This Week's Funniest Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of April 1, we have three contenders: My Model Dad, Fancy Pooh and S(he) Be(lie)ve(d).

3. Fancy Pooh

The meme: A preferential meme that takes a detour into the Hundred Acre Wood, Fancy Pooh is about separating the things normal Pooh likes from the things that a more sophisticated bear enjoys. According to the Daily Dot, the original screengrab that typically occupies the top panel of the meme is from a 1974 cartoon called "Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too." The most famous bottom panel is a modification of the original screengrab of Pooh by an anonymous 4chan user. In true preferential meme fashion, you use this macro to compare things, but with a fancy twist.

The examples:

Man I love these Fancy winnie the pooh memes 😂 pic.twitter.com/39FxnaKgdL — Moez khalid (@Moezkhalid786) April 1, 2019

the new Winnie the Pooh meme is giving me life pic.twitter.com/ycdYml4Ezw — Christopher Daniel (@SwellGuyCris) March 31, 2019

vuestra rasión diaria d meme d Winnie the Pooh pic.twitter.com/En6YwwqCRv — jezucrihto xd (@yisucrist) April 2, 2019

Verdict: Funny meme, it's just a little simple. Unlike the American Chopper and Expanding Brain multi-panel memes that came before it, Fancy Pooh rarely does much besides make a dumb joke. Which I love about it.



2. Model Dads

The meme: Look, this is actually a pretty wholesome story that appears as though the entire internet is dunking on a poor dude just for following his dreams. But it's not like that I swear.

Over the weekend, the following tweet went mega viral:

My dad is 45, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/zYSmZGbPCn — Collin (@coolcat_collin) March 28, 2019

The folks over at Intelligencer interviewed the son behind the original tweet, and it's actually a fairly heartwarming story. The dad in question was a pastor for years until he recently decided to step away from the church and try some other things.

Anyway, after this went super viral, other people started aping that post's energy for their own jokes, and some of them are pretty funny.

The examples:



Hey Twitter! My dad is 51 and recently started pursuing a modeling career! It would mean a ton to him if y’all could share these photos and get his career going! pic.twitter.com/OpHlTwVBsQ — garrett chadd (@gchadd3) March 31, 2019

My dad is 63, he’s been a science teacher for what feels like forever and he FINALLY started to pursue his modeling career. I’ve never seen him so happy. Twitter, meet my dad♥️ pic.twitter.com/01E4jwrhHB — 𝒞𝒾𝒶𝓇𝓇𝒶 𝓡𝒶𝑒 ✞ (@ciarraaraee) April 1, 2019

My dad is 8, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/rTkyXyaLQn — Eileen Mary O'Connell (@i_Lean) March 31, 2019

Even James Comey — former FBI director, man of the middle, April Fool in chief — got clowned.

My dad is 58 (looks older), pursuing a modeling career, and I've never seen anyone be more annoying. He told me he's just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter pic.twitter.com/yVkinAczMN — Colin Diersing (@cdiersing) April 1, 2019

Verdict: It's funny! These are funny and they might stick around a while. It's funny to post self-serious photos of someone and also funny to claim someone is your dad even when he definitely is not.

1. S(he) Be(lie)ve(d)

The meme: I know what you're thinking. "Joey," you begin to think, "This is not a new meme. This is in fact a very old meme! Like, mid-2000s old! Hot Topic is still for goths old! My Chemical Romance videos on MTV old!"

And yeah, no, I know we've seen this sort of the before, but you must understand it's back in the spotlight thanks to teen pop sensation Billie Eilish releasing a song called "sHE'S brOKen" and the YouTube comments being flooded with teens who didn't go through the phase of thinking this shit is really clever ten years ago because they're going through it right now.

Anyway, the meme is a sort of reference to this old joke and half new, 2019 internet humor.

The examples:

S(HE’S) (B)R(OK)EN pic.twitter.com/isUIzk8qrq — bad boy | potential employers just keep scrolling (@badboychadhoy) April 3, 2019

s(he) be(lie)ve(d)



y'all: he lied



me, an intellectual: sbeve — flamin' hot chiodos (@yourlocalemodad) April 2, 2019

s(he) (ga)ve him ever(y)thing — jaboukie (@jaboukie) April 4, 2019

Verdict: These memes hit me especially hard. Yeah, "HE BOK" is funny by itself. But the real comedy here is our own joke turning around on us and staring us in the face, 10 years after the fact and 9.5 years after we all departed a Hot Topic for the last time.

