This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of June 3, we have a six contenders: SpongeBob in drag, Me and the Boys, new Pokemon, famous people sitting courtside, the new Mac Pro and that girl pleading to her mother.

6. The New Mac Pro

The meme: Apple's annual WWDC event took place Monday and was filled with memeable moments but for some reason the one folks latched onto was comparing the new Mac Pro computer to a cheese grater.

The examples:

Let me introduce : the Mac and Cheese #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/ThAKU3OGOt — Maxence 🧬✈️ (@_MaxenceM_) June 3, 2019





Ya'll say the Mac Pro is a cheese grater, but I'm gonna use mine to get beach ready feet. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/vuYkmjlD50 — 🙈🙉🙊 (@shehasnophile) June 3, 2019

Verdict: Unoriginal and uncreative, but pretty ubiquitous. These cheesy jokes will not crack the top 10 this week.





5. Courtside Memes

The meme: It's the NBA Finals, which means if you want to appear rich and cool you need to snag courtside tickets to a game. This week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was spotted at a game with President Obama, and Jay-Z and Beyonce sat next to model (and wife of Golden State Warriors' owner Joe Lacob) Nicole Curran at another.

The examples:

“I’ll tell you about aliens if you tell me about the Ewing draft” pic.twitter.com/jqawLIgFqn — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 3, 2019

I love this photo of my parents 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gFMUXixOCs — sam maller (@sammaller) June 3, 2019

Verdict: Picking up where Drake left off last week, there is still more fun to be had at the NBA Finals. Good memes this week though.







4. New Pokémon

The meme: Every time Nintendo releases new Pokemon the internet goes wild for the little guys, and this week followed that trend. We got a sneak peek at some new Pokemon for the upcoming "Pokemon: Sword" and "Pokemon: Shield" games. Namely: Zacian, Zamazenta and Wooloo.

The examples:

Zamazenta sounds like a Basque midfielder from Real Sociedad that just got bought for €50 mil by Madrid. Unreal technique, sprays passes around the pitch, good locomotion, a young Xabi Alonso https://t.co/WZx83qcu4R — august kush (@abprum) June 5, 2019

Loving the look of the new legendaries in Sword and Shield! #pokemondirect pic.twitter.com/LWFGqJUcG9 — 🌶Gem (@gemmlarh) June 5, 2019

Verdict: These Pokémon designs are funny and the memes slightly moreso. Good Pokémemes in an absolutely stacked week for internet content.







3. Girl Pleading With Her Mom

The meme: This meme has been around for a while, but it really starting to heat up last week. Essentially, it's two labeled photos: one of a young girl tearfully pleading her case, the other of a bewildered woman tucked under a blanket.

Label both photos and have some fun.

The examples:

10 year old me

explaining why i need

a club penguin

membership to have

different colored

igloos and puffles: my mom: pic.twitter.com/G8VW4M3IS8 — ˗ˏˋ tony ˎˊ˗ (@voguetony) May 23, 2019

Scientists: The DNC:

You have 11

years to get

climate change

under control pic.twitter.com/mRaxYQs3W2 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) June 6, 2019

me being a gym guys calling

pedant about bicep curls and

“weightlifting” bench press

meaning only weightlifting

olympic lifting pic.twitter.com/o7NC4iVhlc — big nate (@no_talent_shan) June 6, 2019

pic.twitter.com/7gh1dzShsi — na escola q vc estuda já tem professora e diretora (@bichapaia) June 3, 2019

Verdict: Here we go, this is some real relatable meme shit. Everyone has been on one or both sides of a conversation like the above. Incredible meme with stay power. I'm excited to see where it goes.

2. Me And The Boys

The meme: Born from a composite of villains from the 1960s "Spider-man" cartoon, this meme takes advantage of its characters gleeful and dumb faces to insert them into moments of gleeful and dumb friendship.



Examples:

this meme is just exquisite. non toxic masculinity at its finest pic.twitter.com/ni3EyviQnZ — shan m. (@heyshanmurphy) June 4, 2019

















Verdict: Like the young male friendships this memes tend to depict, these memes are sometimes racy but typically quite wholesome. It helps that their faces are so incredibly dumb and that there are many iterations and variations already, but I have a feeling the internet won't tire of this joke too quickly.







1. SpongeBob In Drag

The meme: SpongeBob memes return at last. This week's joke is a Photoshop heavy riff on a screenshot from this scene from the classic Nickelodeon cartoon:

It's sort of a complicated gag, but the idea is to take SpongeBob, who is already dressed in drag, and change his girl garb to match new locations. It's a blast.

The examples:

When you’re at bubbas and your order number is 67 and you hear them call out 35 pic.twitter.com/M5or4Cq9rq — Viola (@tylerviola20) June 4, 2019

spongebob at the jacquemus show pic.twitter.com/caBf4PZEMP — GARAGE Magazine (@garage_magazine) June 5, 2019

bitches after getting one dm from a fake sugar daddy trying to scam them for their bank info pic.twitter.com/AFG08Pfboa — adam (@brokeangeI) June 3, 2019

Cleopatra walking home from drunk trying trying to remember which pyramid is her house pic.twitter.com/vpoKo25lUA — Assur (FKA Analeaze) 🐀 (@deaddilf69) June 2, 2019

me after making my own pizza lunchable when i was 8 pic.twitter.com/r3HpqJuafV — 💕 (@dancing_bratz) June 2, 2019

Verdict: Iconic meme for Pride Month, 2019. SpongeBob always makes for haymaker memes, and this is a weird and welcome addition to the canon.







Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

We really need a new banger of a meme. This one is getting old, though it's still extremely relevant.

what if we kissed 😳😳 infront of homophobic protestors — 𝚙𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚢 (@angeIsluv) June 3, 2019





