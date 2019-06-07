This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.
For the week of June 3, we have a six contenders: SpongeBob in drag, Me and the Boys, new Pokemon, famous people sitting courtside, the new Mac Pro and that girl pleading to her mother.
6. The New Mac Pro
The meme: Apple's annual WWDC event took place Monday and was filled with memeable moments but for some reason the one folks latched onto was comparing the new Mac Pro computer to a cheese grater.
The examples:
Verdict: Unoriginal and uncreative, but pretty ubiquitous. These cheesy jokes will not crack the top 10 this week.
5. Courtside Memes
The meme: It's the NBA Finals, which means if you want to appear rich and cool you need to snag courtside tickets to a game. This week, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was spotted at a game with President Obama, and Jay-Z and Beyonce sat next to model (and wife of Golden State Warriors' owner Joe Lacob) Nicole Curran at another.
The examples:
Verdict: Picking up where Drake left off last week, there is still more fun to be had at the NBA Finals. Good memes this week though.
4. New Pokémon
The meme: Every time Nintendo releases new Pokemon the internet goes wild for the little guys, and this week followed that trend. We got a sneak peek at some new Pokemon for the upcoming "Pokemon: Sword" and "Pokemon: Shield" games. Namely: Zacian, Zamazenta and Wooloo.
The examples:
Verdict: These Pokémon designs are funny and the memes slightly moreso. Good Pokémemes in an absolutely stacked week for internet content.
3. Girl Pleading With Her Mom
The meme: This meme has been around for a while, but it really starting to heat up last week. Essentially, it's two labeled photos: one of a young girl tearfully pleading her case, the other of a bewildered woman tucked under a blanket.
Label both photos and have some fun.
The examples:
Verdict: Here we go, this is some real relatable meme shit. Everyone has been on one or both sides of a conversation like the above. Incredible meme with stay power. I'm excited to see where it goes.
2. Me And The Boys
The meme: Born from a composite of villains from the 1960s "Spider-man" cartoon, this meme takes advantage of its characters gleeful and dumb faces to insert them into moments of gleeful and dumb friendship.
Examples:
Verdict: Like the young male friendships this memes tend to depict, these memes are sometimes racy but typically quite wholesome. It helps that their faces are so incredibly dumb and that there are many iterations and variations already, but I have a feeling the internet won't tire of this joke too quickly.
1. SpongeBob In Drag
The meme: SpongeBob memes return at last. This week's joke is a Photoshop heavy riff on a screenshot from this scene from the classic Nickelodeon cartoon:
It's sort of a complicated gag, but the idea is to take SpongeBob, who is already dressed in drag, and change his girl garb to match new locations. It's a blast.
The examples:
Verdict: Iconic meme for Pride Month, 2019. SpongeBob always makes for haymaker memes, and this is a weird and welcome addition to the canon.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.
- What If We Kissed
- "I Think You Should Leave" Memes
- SpongeBob In Drag
- The Snapchat Filters
- Me And The Boys
- Girl Begging Mom
- Let Me In!
- My Wife Fell Off A Cliff
- New Pokemon Memes
- Courtside Memes
We really need a new banger of a meme. This one is getting old, though it's still extremely relevant.
