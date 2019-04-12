This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.



Enter: our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked, where we not only rank the funniest memes each week, we also keep a running top 10 of the best memes of 2019. Skip to that here.

For the week of April 8, we have a handful of contenders: "What If We Kissed", Puig's Brawl/Renaissance Painting, Tough Guy Entrance and the Black Hole Photo.

4. Tough Guy Entrance

The meme: This one starts dark and actually stays dark the entire time but is funny if you don't think about it too hard. According to BuzzFeedNews, the star of the internet's new favorite "caption this" meme is Jawad Bendaoud, a 32-year-old who has been jailed for harboring two men involved in the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks. You can read more about him here.

In the meantime, memers have had a lot of fun assigning other character traits to Bendaoud that seem to align with his tough-guy pacing.

The examples:

*white college party*



them: “I ain't sayin' she a gold digger, But she ain't messin' with no broke ....”



me:



pic.twitter.com/kPbJPCsGQt — Zusi Ine (@sophzine) April 4, 2019

crocodiles waiting for zebras to come drink water from the river pic.twitter.com/UgLqHElUwu — miso (@misbahchowdhury) April 9, 2019

me, when I arrive at literally anything: pic.twitter.com/FG9yoG1pyS — david 😎🎨 (@drawvid) April 6, 2019

me coming to twitter thinking this meme is done but realizing it isn’t pic.twitter.com/4vD2cDAdlY — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) April 10, 2019

Verdict: It feels kinda weird to laugh at someone who's so close to something so terrible, but the video is so funny and folks have gotten so creative with it, there is room for humor here. The ruling: a good but still a little problematic meme.



3. Puig's Brawl/Renaissance Painting

The meme: On Sunday, Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig started a bench clearing brawl that — from the looks of it — only cleared the opposing team's bench. What resulted is a beautiful photo of Yasiel Puig trying to fight ALL of the Pittsburgh Pirates by himself:

This is the greatest pic I've ever seen.



Puig vs the entire Pirates team. pic.twitter.com/NVntWSUdhQ — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) April 7, 2019

One common sentiment expressed about this image is that it looks like a Renaissance painting, which... it kind of does? And thus a meme was born.

The examples:



This one's my new wallpaper. Kudos to whoever photoshopped this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/30tg1DD2qb — Pastor Allen (@RevAllenC) April 9, 2019

"Yasiel Puig starts a brawl" in Renaissance form pic.twitter.com/dqDM7xLEjx — Jonathan Soveta (@eighteenyards) April 7, 2019

Verdict: Giving Puig the Michelangelo treatment is a funny mini trend. But I think the real meme potential is pointing out other photos, images and even scenes in real life that look like Renaissance paintings. And if you look around — both online and IRL — I bet you'll start seeing them all over.

Lots of potential here. Brawls come and go, but Renaissance paintings are forever.

2. 'What If We Kissed'

The meme: This one is just folks posting pictures of weird places/things and saying "what if we kissed" there because when you're an awkward 15-year-old and you really want to kiss another awkward 15-year-old, that's one of the only moves you really have.

The examples:

what if we kissed in debtor’s prison — 𝘋𝘈𝘙𝘊𝘐𝘌 𝘞𝘐𝘓𝘋𝘌𝘙 (@333333333433333) April 9, 2019

What if we kissed at the Del Taco drive thru? pic.twitter.com/XAu90VGcbP — kryshwn (@KREAYSHAWN) April 11, 2019

what if we kissed 🤗 in front of the bonita dinosaurs 🥴🥰 pic.twitter.com/79OcLxR7zj — seth (@sethh_sm) April 10, 2019

What if we kissed by the. just by anything. I just want to be kissed. Please? Lol jk. I’m not. Nah I am. Unless...? Lol nahhh jk. Am I..? — lina (@sniffz) April 10, 2019

Verdict: These memes are lawless. They harken back to the days of adolescent angst and horniness and weaponize our collective embarrassment for humor. Very evil, but very powerful. Classic meme that I have a feeling might never truly go away.







1. The Black Hole Photo

The meme: We wrote a post on Wednesday thoroughly dissecting the Black Hole Photo memes.

Consider this a victory lap.

The examples:

How my friends take pictures of me vs how I take pictures of my friends pic.twitter.com/9RqIadZyas — sarah schauer 🦂 (@SJSchauer) April 10, 2019

wow, space is fucking insane pic.twitter.com/ATpBcdlhfF — Zachary Fox (@zackfox) April 11, 2019

Verdict: The Black Hole made swallow and destroy everything that nears its gravitational pull , but it warms our hearts. Incredible meme fodder for our weird and dark times online.







Let me in... to the black hole.





