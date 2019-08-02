This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of July 29, we have a handful of contenders: Kamala Harris Waving Goodbye, the "Stranger Things" middle finger, the Spinning Girl Video and My X Have Unionized.

4. The 'Stranger Things' Middle Finger

The meme: During Summer 2018, an image of "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard flipping off the camera began circulating around the internet. Know Your Meme explains the photo has popped in and out of fan conversations about the actor and show since then, but only really exploded in the last few weeks, likely because season 3 of the show premiered at the beginning of last month. The image has since popped up on Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and Reddit with relatable and "edgy" captions about love, loss and Eggo waffles.

The examples:



And da strangest thing was that I trusted you 😪😤 pic.twitter.com/NFkdeHQGOu — Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) July 27, 2019

yall only got one hoe? bitch i got eleven pic.twitter.com/clAhGwkrbJ — florida man (@bigfatsac) July 28, 2019

I’m only dating 11 cause fuck 12 pic.twitter.com/1GyxrcODPg — SQØØ₣ (@xsqoof) July 24, 2019

Strangest thing I ever did was think a bitch named 11 could stay 10 toes down 💯💔🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/bgWjQWn4zh — Perc Cobain 🎸 (@LordWinkins) July 28, 2019

Verdict: Good meme, though it trends toward misogyny in a sort of uncomfortable way. It also uses a minor as a prop in a way that makes me feel slightly weird until I remember that Finn Wolfhard is probably super duper rich and could be for life.



3. That Spinning Girl Video

The meme: A 4-second video of a girl doing wicked flips around a playground apparatus went super viral this past week. Here's the original clip, from Twitter member @badassvaeh:

everybody thinks I’m crazy when I do this 💀 pic.twitter.com/7suqWdrMvq — vaeh 💞 (@badassvaeh) July 21, 2019

The way she flips around the bar (and the satisfying way the video loops) got the imaginations of memers churning around the internet, and the video made rounds on Twitter and Instagram.

The examples:

no one:



7/11 hot dogs: pic.twitter.com/OFD68KYO3B — le negreaux riche (@MamoudouNDiaye) July 26, 2019

Me: I’m going to sleep early tonight

My mind at the middle of the night: pic.twitter.com/xvuIjmns91 — gus🌩 (@guxpogus) July 25, 2019

me disguising myself as a wind turbine at the next the 1975 show pic.twitter.com/aINWEjfoFu — ً (@boxedtattoo) July 26, 2019

friend: you don’t have to shake vitaminwater



me: https://t.co/oKsm7OgfEi — vitaminwater® (@vitaminwater) July 31, 2019

Verdict: Good, wholesome fun. This is a good video-based meme with a wacky mental image that sticks with you. Mashable's Nicole Gallucci said it well: "If you're not celebrating Hot Girl Summer... consider making a meme for Spinning Girl Summer."

2. Kamala Waving Goodbye

The meme: Another video-based meme. HuffPost reports that this short clip of the Democratic 2020 hopeful is actually from June, but only gained traction as a meme this week. Folks around Twitter have taken to using the clip as a way to express a heartfelt goodbye, whether ironically or not.

The examples:

Me waving goodbye to the stranger I unknowingly gave wrong directions too. pic.twitter.com/Q9XSfaRZOP — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 28, 2019

leo when i turn 25 next week pic.twitter.com/uT7nvo37Kt — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 30, 2019

Saying goodbye to a co-worker and then taking the long way to the subway so you don’t get on the same train pic.twitter.com/tI0MI9lP0s — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 28, 2019

Saying goodbye to my Seamless delivery guy after four deliveries this week. pic.twitter.com/Aqxu0UJRWG — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 28, 2019





The best part about being an auntie.....



Is giving them back to their parents when you are done pic.twitter.com/CnO6R3jUud — Keena ✨ (@ShesAltard) July 31, 2019

When he was a true sweetheart but you won’t be inviting him back over 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/aiYgg4sXMd — Khalil (@kbyrd2) July 27, 2019

Verdict: Very good meme. It's expressive in an a-political way, but stay on the lookout for this one to crop back up anytime Harris says or does anything particularly scathing toward a fellow 2020 hopeful or if she puts her own campaign on hiatus.

1. My X Are unionizing

The meme: Okay. So on July 26, this screenshot of a Reddit thread went viral on Twitter.

THIS IMAGE IS SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/QRXKtgvCK0 — robin (@welshsnarker) July 26, 2019

The thread is no longer live on Reddit, but you can read the whole original post here. But the gist is in the above tweet: a 25-year-old man made a post because his subs (BDSM lingo for people who sexually serve him) have "unionized."

Throughout the week, this joke has spread through all corners of Twitter, with memers swapping in fictional characters and other funny twists into the original premise of a person turning to Reddit for help fighting a union uprising.

The examples:

My D&D players (35f 34m 36m 28f 27f 27f 27m) have unionized — Steven Lumpkin (@Silent0siris) July 28, 2019

My (21F) paypigs (43M, 46M, 52M, 58M, 58M) have unionized — Nicole (@bankofireIand) July 29, 2019

My (42 M) yakuza turned construction workers (40 M, 38 M, 30 M, 33 M, 34 M, 31 M, 32 M, 32 M 36 M, 26 M, 28 M, 39 M, 33 M, 37 M, 38 M, 24 M, 50 M, 57 M, 47 M, 21 M, 20 M, 35 M, 41 M) have unionized. — Pika ➡️ Commissions Open! (@kiryuchu) July 27, 2019

My (48M) Evangelion pilots (14M, 14F, 14F, 14M, 14M) have unionized — progressive knife girl (@ldrinkh20) July 30, 2019

My (22M) democratic candidates (44M, 55M, 44M, 54F, 66F, 49M, 37F, 69F, 58F, 77M, 68M, 67M, 46M, 52F, 44M, 45M, 88M, 37M, 40M, 76M, 54M, 53M, 58M, 67M, 62M, 45F, 76M) have unionized — Joey ⚡️ (@joeygllghr) July 31, 2019

charles xavier be like “my (40M) students (15M, 16M, 17M, 17M, 16F) have unionized” — 🔥 𝐗𝐌𝐃𝐏 𝐃𝐄𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 🔥 (@bikenesmith) July 31, 2019

My (38M) gargoyles (1,100M, 1,060M, 1,030M, 1,030M, 1,030M) have unionized. — trans-dimensional disturbance 💫 (@JackSisk0) July 31, 2019

i am an evil lion (54M) and my hyenas (31F) (33M) (35M) have unionised — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 30, 2019

Verdict: A perfect meme for our moment. While not entirely apolitical, it asks us to sympathize with both capital and labor, which is a fairly extraordinary thing to do. It also allows for great creativity while poking fun at a weird and specific aspect of internet culture: those weird Reddit communities where you identify involved parties with age and gender. Grade-A meme.



