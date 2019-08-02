This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
For the week of July 29, we have a handful of contenders: Kamala Harris Waving Goodbye, the "Stranger Things" middle finger, the Spinning Girl Video and My X Have Unionized.
4. The 'Stranger Things' Middle Finger
The meme: During Summer 2018, an image of "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard flipping off the camera began circulating around the internet. Know Your Meme explains the photo has popped in and out of fan conversations about the actor and show since then, but only really exploded in the last few weeks, likely because season 3 of the show premiered at the beginning of last month. The image has since popped up on Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr and Reddit with relatable and "edgy" captions about love, loss and Eggo waffles.
The examples:
Verdict: Good meme, though it trends toward misogyny in a sort of uncomfortable way. It also uses a minor as a prop in a way that makes me feel slightly weird until I remember that Finn Wolfhard is probably super duper rich and could be for life.
3. That Spinning Girl Video
The meme: A 4-second video of a girl doing wicked flips around a playground apparatus went super viral this past week. Here's the original clip, from Twitter member @badassvaeh:
The way she flips around the bar (and the satisfying way the video loops) got the imaginations of memers churning around the internet, and the video made rounds on Twitter and Instagram.
The examples:
Verdict: Good, wholesome fun. This is a good video-based meme with a wacky mental image that sticks with you. Mashable's Nicole Gallucci said it well: "If you're not celebrating Hot Girl Summer... consider making a meme for Spinning Girl Summer."
2. Kamala Waving Goodbye
The meme: Another video-based meme. HuffPost reports that this short clip of the Democratic 2020 hopeful is actually from June, but only gained traction as a meme this week. Folks around Twitter have taken to using the clip as a way to express a heartfelt goodbye, whether ironically or not.
The examples:
Verdict: Very good meme. It's expressive in an a-political way, but stay on the lookout for this one to crop back up anytime Harris says or does anything particularly scathing toward a fellow 2020 hopeful or if she puts her own campaign on hiatus.
1. My X Are unionizing
The meme: Okay. So on July 26, this screenshot of a Reddit thread went viral on Twitter.
The thread is no longer live on Reddit, but you can read the whole original post here. But the gist is in the above tweet: a 25-year-old man made a post because his subs (BDSM lingo for people who sexually serve him) have "unionized."
Throughout the week, this joke has spread through all corners of Twitter, with memers swapping in fictional characters and other funny twists into the original premise of a person turning to Reddit for help fighting a union uprising.
The examples:
Verdict: A perfect meme for our moment. While not entirely apolitical, it asks us to sympathize with both capital and labor, which is a fairly extraordinary thing to do. It also allows for great creativity while poking fun at a weird and specific aspect of internet culture: those weird Reddit communities where you identify involved parties with age and gender. Grade-A meme.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
- Wife/Wife Guy Memes
- Bigger Than Before
- White Claws
- My X Has Unionized
- Kamala Harris Waving
- Hot Girl Summer
- Spinning Girl
- FaceApp
- "I Think You Should Leave" Memes
- Finn "The Finger" Wolfhard
Even Chance the Rapper has become a Wife Guy. This meme is too powerful for the internet to contain.
Memes In The News: Stonks!
Stonks! first made Memes, Ranked on June 21 (thought it's much older than that) but just this week a story in Mel Magazine proved it's still driving the meme economy in some ways. The reason? It's actually a good commentary on investing. If you wanna get real rich real quick1, read James Dennin's very good story on Mel.
