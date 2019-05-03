This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of April 29, we have a handful of contenders: Gamora Putting On Lipstick, Sonic Memes and Phrog.

3. Sonic Memes

The meme: Paramount and Sega released a new trailer for their upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. It's chock full of extremely weird, memeable shit. My colleague Dan Fallon rounded up all those memes here.

A few more examples:

father i must accelerate pic.twitter.com/izVOLisOnj — Ivy Dupler (@spacecampgf) May 1, 2019

Verdict: This is some good meme fodder. Sonic has long been a target of internet humor. This week's addition to the canon have been nice, but nothing groundbreaking.

2. Phrog

The meme: This video of a frog sitting upright first hopped onto the web in 2012, but only in the last month have a bunch of memers decided its funny to post videos of this sad frog (and others like him) sitting upright and listening to sad music.



The examples:

the lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night pic.twitter.com/Ue6jmKCNRe — KeefChief!! (@bumm3rfriend) April 27, 2019





Verdict: A zenith of dumb internet humor, the Phrog meme is a great example of what happens when a bunch of dumb internet humor coalesces into one dumb meme. We've all been the phrog. And we will all be the phrog.



1. Gamora Putting On Lipstick

The meme: As time since the "Avengers: Endgame" premier has increased, so do the spoilers for the movie. And while the Gamora Putting On Lipstick meme is the most mellow of spoilers, it's something of a spoiler nonetheless.

That said, it is 2019, and even videos spoiling the biggest storytelling event in human history can go superviral. Especially if it's all born from a moment posted by "Avengers: Endgame" star Zoe Saldana herself.

The examples:



Pickles right before getting removed from a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/JsuyW8zhNq — Jose & The Bussycats (@itsjcerm) April 30, 2019

Lea Michele getting ready to walk in uninvited to the Universal casting offices



pic.twitter.com/2z0f98EWW1 — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) May 1, 2019

lettuce getting ready to give people e coli pic.twitter.com/70bK153LxA — jaboukie (@jaboukie) May 1, 2019

Money getting ready to leave my bank account pic.twitter.com/APFVZD0j8Z — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2019

Verdict: An instant entry into the Pantheon of Good Memes, this short, wordless, oddly-specific clip is also weird versatile. I think we'll see a couple of more uses for it before the "Endgame" meme cycle is over, and I have a ~ f e e l i n g ~ that one of them will involve Shrek. Meme of the week!

