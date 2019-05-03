This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
For the week of April 29, we have a handful of contenders: Gamora Putting On Lipstick, Sonic Memes and Phrog.
3. Sonic Memes
The meme: Paramount and Sega released a new trailer for their upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. It's chock full of extremely weird, memeable shit. My colleague Dan Fallon rounded up all those memes here.
A few more examples:
Verdict: This is some good meme fodder. Sonic has long been a target of internet humor. This week's addition to the canon have been nice, but nothing groundbreaking.
2. Phrog
The meme: This video of a frog sitting upright first hopped onto the web in 2012, but only in the last month have a bunch of memers decided its funny to post videos of this sad frog (and others like him) sitting upright and listening to sad music.
The examples:
Verdict: A zenith of dumb internet humor, the Phrog meme is a great example of what happens when a bunch of dumb internet humor coalesces into one dumb meme. We've all been the phrog. And we will all be the phrog.
1. Gamora Putting On Lipstick
The meme: As time since the "Avengers: Endgame" premier has increased, so do the spoilers for the movie. And while the Gamora Putting On Lipstick meme is the most mellow of spoilers, it's something of a spoiler nonetheless.
That said, it is 2019, and even videos spoiling the biggest storytelling event in human history can go superviral. Especially if it's all born from a moment posted by "Avengers: Endgame" star Zoe Saldana herself.
The examples:
Verdict: An instant entry into the Pantheon of Good Memes, this short, wordless, oddly-specific clip is also weird versatile. I think we'll see a couple of more uses for it before the "Endgame" meme cycle is over, and I have a ~ f e e l i n g ~ that one of them will involve Shrek. Meme of the week!
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
- What If We Kissed
- Let Me In!
- Jonathan Frakes saying "it's fiction"
- Gamora Putting On Lipstick
- Phrog
- I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This
- The "Go Hard" TikTok
- Sonic Memes
- Ah Shit Here We Go Again
- Vitriol Joel
The Wii Sports Resort Island is much more romantic than I remember...
