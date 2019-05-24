This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of May 20, we have a handful of contenders: A Brilliant Shot, Brienne Writing, The Gay Rat Wedding and Bowling Alley Memes.

4. A Brilliant Shot That Should Be Shown In Any Film Class

The meme: A "Game of Thrones" fan tweeted a GIF from the show's finale with the caption "This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class."

The tweet went very viral. At the same time, film and TV buffs all over Twitter started parodying it by parroting the same line with silly or weird shots from more obscure works.

The examples:



This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class pic.twitter.com/k34vYAOwM9 — Keifer? I Hardly Know Her (@DannyVegito) May 20, 2019

this shot is so beautiful and should be studied in any film studies class pic.twitter.com/uuiLBXyIo8 — dean (@deanevangeliou) May 20, 2019

This shot is brilliant and should be shown at any film study class pic.twitter.com/FpvVTJ63wS — Diego Lopez (@thisdiegolopez) May 20, 2019

This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film class pic.twitter.com/73VnWIMAxW — PONCHO: A SINGLE SWIFT TRUCK (@PREMIUMPONCHO) May 20, 2019

This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class pic.twitter.com/mTaJE56Mfp — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) May 22, 2019

Verdict: This might be me throwing a wet blanket on the whole joke, but man, the whole premise here is a lot less funny when you start to realize a lot of these folks memeing the original tweet are actually trying to dunk on this guy for enjoying a popular TV show. Nowhere is that mindset better illustrated than this tweet from popular account and media personality Ira Madison III, who straight up just insults the intelligence of the original post's author.

By the way, after going viral, the original poster wrote up a second tweet saying: "...you could also call it: “When you’re just a random person on Twitter that didn’t think using hyperbole on the internet to describe something they really enjoyed would get the reaction it did.” That’s definitely my bad and lesson learned. Have a good day."



As of now, both tweets have been deleted.

3. Brienne Writing

The meme: Another "Game of Thrones"-finale-inspired meme. This time, the shot being meme'd is of a character named Brienne writing in what is canonically known as the White Book. It contains the records and deeds of every person who has ever served as a member of the Kingsguard. You can read more about that here.

Online, folks pretended that Brienne was writing literally anything else on that page, which made for some funny juxtapositions.

The examples:





Tight pic.twitter.com/Jzcr5jh6UB — Angelica 'The Female Paul Giamatti' Florio (@AngelicaFlori0) May 20, 2019

I can't stop making Brienne writing memes pic.twitter.com/FkoZW3Exdl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 20, 2019

Verdict: These are a little more fun and a lot less mean-spirited/snobby than the other "Game of Thrones" memes from this week. They're even funny to a non-Thrones watcher like me, which I think is an accomplishment. Third place!

2. Bowling Alley Memes

The meme: A simple conceit: those little monitors found in hip bowling alleys in the late '90s and early 2000s had some really weird animations, and their aesthetic is oddly recognizable even 20 years later. Take a look:

The examples:

bowling alley screens when you get a strike: pic.twitter.com/anQRjHRQNe — eric curtin (@_ericcurtin) May 22, 2019

Verdict: An excellent and goofy meme invoking a very weird and enjoyable era of North American post modern artwork. In many weeks, this would take first place. But...

1. The Gay Rat Wedding

The meme: Speaking of the late '90s and early 2000s, beloved children's cartoon "Arthur" made the news this week because a new episode featuring a wedding between two gay characters has been banned from public TV in the state of Alabama by Alabama Public Television.

The ban stirred up interest in the episode, which specifically focuses on longtime character Mr. Ratburn, the titular character's school teacher. Mr. Ratburn's wedding has become known online as the "gay rat wedding," a phrase that the internet has had a lot of fun with this week.

The examples:

I'm staunchly on the side of Gay Rat Wedding. 👬🎩🐀🌈🏳️‍🌈 — snark hoppus. (@markhoppus) May 21, 2019

its a

nice day to

start again

its a

nice day for a

𝐫𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) May 22, 2019

Gay Rat Wedding is my new band name. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 21, 2019

rat wedding bitch rat rat wedding bitch — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 21, 2019

always the gay rat bridesmaid never the gay rat bride — dirt prince (@pant_leg) May 23, 2019

gay rat wedding pic.twitter.com/6lwCLpbBQe — Animated Text (@animatedtext) May 21, 2019

Verdict: My only explanation for why the phrase "Gay Rat Wedding" has rattled around so many brains and internet spaces this week is that it is an inherently good, fun and evocative set of words. I believe it has what poets call goatfoot, which is to say it possesses a rhythm that is pleasing to hear and think about. It also conjures enjoyable images of love, matrimony, rebellion and rodents. An excellent phrase and meme. The best of the week.



what if we kissed 😳 at the gay rat wedding 🙈🥰 — ratchyeet (@ratchyeet) May 21, 2019

