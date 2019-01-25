The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we like to pride ourselves on aggregating, showcasing and covering "what the internet is talking about." And the internet is constantly talking about exciting, important things and also dumb things, and increasingly the language used to have those conversations is the language of memes.

We try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of memes that never quite hit the mainstream and bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit, and that's why we're rolling out out a new recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.

For the week of January 21, we have a handful of contenders: Choking Sasuke, Alone With His Patriarchy, Shen-Yun and Really Really Really.

4. On The Tinder Date In The Coffee Shop/Alone With His Patriarchy

The meme: Damn, this meme is no good. A parody of the super viral tweet about a (reportedly) real-life event where a person overheard two people on a Tinder date abruptly end things after discovering they have differing views on a political hot topic, this dumb meme is really just an excuse to make you read a bunch of pointless text.

Here's where it came from:

On the tinder date in the coffee shop I’m at the dude said, “I get where it was coming from but I think the Gillette ad went too far” and the woman said “I think this date is over” and walked out unceremoniously and now he’s sitting here alone with his patriarchy looking stunned — Kelly-Jo Bluen (@KellyJoBluen) January 19, 2019

Honestly, this real-life scenario is pretty funny. But parodying it... well...

The examples:

On the tinder date in the coffee shop I’m at I heard the man say “I would have gotten a perfect score if I hadn’t confused a preganglionic nerve with a postganglionic fiber!” The woman said “I think this date is over” and left, and now he’s alone eating weird worms — Susan Calvin (@FakeSusanCalvin) January 20, 2019

On the tinder date in the coffee shop I’m at the dude said “I get where it was coming from but I think the thicc otter tweet went too far” & the woman said “I think this date is over” and walked out unceremoniously & now he’s sitting here alone with his patriarchy looking stunned — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) January 20, 2019

On the tinder date in the coffee shop I’m at the dude said, “I get why not but still I think Waluigi should’ve been in Smash” and the woman said “I think this date is over” and walked out unceremoniously and now he’s sitting here alone with his patriarchy looking stunned — Gene Park (@GenePark) January 20, 2019

Verdict: The phrase "sitting here alone with his patriarchy looking stunned" is pretty funny, but that's probably the only funny thing this meme has going for it.

3. The 'Really Really Really' Meme

The meme: You might have seen this on Twitter. Though it's not the most popular meme in the world, they're kind of hard to miss, because they take up a lot of space. It's a simple premise: take use of all 280 characters by tweeting a big, wobbly column of the word "really" and end with a punch line. It's also reminiscent of a pretty good Carly Rae Jepson song, which is fun.

The examples:

The Verdict: Easy to do... but are we really having fun here? Carly Rae Jepson jokes aside, it seems to me that the only ones enjoying this are the brands. And they're enjoying it a little too much.

2. Choking Sasuke

The meme: A rare photo manipulation meme that went super viral, Choking Sasuke hit critical mass over the weekend with a couple of fantastic and fun entries into the meme canon. The original image is taken from a "Naruto: Shippuden" screengrab where the character Sasuke is being choked by his brother.

In the meme, however, other people and things are doing the choking. It's one of those things that's funny because of the insane context collapse moments that come out of it.

The examples:

There's no such thing as mistakes Sasuke, only happy accidents pic.twitter.com/QyV5fcIqtn — 🕸 Snapchat: MoshWithTyler 🕸 (@MoshWithTyler) January 20, 2019

#sasuke pic.twitter.com/jJAlgl6rs4 — S T R E S S E D (@ibyhamster) January 24, 2019





Verdict: Choking Sasuke is a fun and silly meme that's a little easier to participate in than other image manipulation memes since all it really takes it carefully positioning two memes together. The big knock on it is that it's the same joke over and over again. Not the worst thing in the world.





1. Shen-Yun

The meme: A parody of the commercials and advertisements for the stage performance of Shen Yun that seem to appear everywhere. There's no real set format for this one, just putting the woman from the poster and a coverline or two will do the trick.

The examples:

/After seeing a television commercial for Shen Yun for the 375,000th time "I've got to go see this shit, there's like 75 people on stage right there." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 24, 2019

Shen yun is getting pretty ... invasive pic.twitter.com/k1G2xPDxTx — vanessa blah (@myfbstatuses) January 24, 2019

Remember the first driving video games, when Atari etc. had limited animation capability so you kept seeing the same identical billboards no matter you went?

That’s how it feels right now in the Bay Area with “Shen Yun.” pic.twitter.com/Hz1WsV1UIi — Peter Hartlaub (@peterhartlaub) November 25, 2018

Verdict: A truly great meme. Not only does it say something that feels true about the human condition, it also gives us a platform to get all our lame jokes off. It's accessible from many angles. It's memeable from seemingly endless meme formats. It's 5,000 years of civilization reborn. A must-see.

The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking

As the weeks go by, we'll keep ranking memes, and the 2019 Power Ranking will take shape. For now, we have this week's memes. Next week, more will join the fray.

Shen Yun

Choking Sasuke Really Really Really Alone With His Patriarchy

s2g if I see another shen yun ad pic.twitter.com/iXm3W7YDCw — matt (@matthewhsiung) January 17, 2019

