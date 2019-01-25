The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we like to pride ourselves on aggregating, showcasing and covering "what the internet is talking about." And the internet is constantly talking about exciting, important things and also dumb things, and increasingly the language used to have those conversations is the language of memes.
We try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of memes that never quite hit the mainstream and bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit, and that's why we're rolling out out a new recurring feature, Memes, Ranked.
For the week of January 21, we have a handful of contenders: Choking Sasuke, Alone With His Patriarchy, Shen-Yun and Really Really Really.
4. On The Tinder Date In The Coffee Shop/Alone With His Patriarchy
The meme: Damn, this meme is no good. A parody of the super viral tweet about a (reportedly) real-life event where a person overheard two people on a Tinder date abruptly end things after discovering they have differing views on a political hot topic, this dumb meme is really just an excuse to make you read a bunch of pointless text.
Here's where it came from:
Honestly, this real-life scenario is pretty funny. But parodying it... well...
The examples:
Verdict: The phrase "sitting here alone with his patriarchy looking stunned" is pretty funny, but that's probably the only funny thing this meme has going for it.
3. The 'Really Really Really' Meme
The meme: You might have seen this on Twitter. Though it's not the most popular meme in the world, they're kind of hard to miss, because they take up a lot of space. It's a simple premise: take use of all 280 characters by tweeting a big, wobbly column of the word "really" and end with a punch line. It's also reminiscent of a pretty good Carly Rae Jepson song, which is fun.
The examples:
The Verdict: Easy to do... but are we really having fun here? Carly Rae Jepson jokes aside, it seems to me that the only ones enjoying this are the brands. And they're enjoying it a little too much.
2. Choking Sasuke
The meme: A rare photo manipulation meme that went super viral, Choking Sasuke hit critical mass over the weekend with a couple of fantastic and fun entries into the meme canon. The original image is taken from a "Naruto: Shippuden" screengrab where the character Sasuke is being choked by his brother.
In the meme, however, other people and things are doing the choking. It's one of those things that's funny because of the insane context collapse moments that come out of it.
The examples:
Verdict: Choking Sasuke is a fun and silly meme that's a little easier to participate in than other image manipulation memes since all it really takes it carefully positioning two memes together. The big knock on it is that it's the same joke over and over again. Not the worst thing in the world.
1. Shen-Yun
The meme: A parody of the commercials and advertisements for the stage performance of Shen Yun that seem to appear everywhere. There's no real set format for this one, just putting the woman from the poster and a coverline or two will do the trick.
The examples:
Verdict: A truly great meme. Not only does it say something that feels true about the human condition, it also gives us a platform to get all our lame jokes off. It's accessible from many angles. It's memeable from seemingly endless meme formats. It's 5,000 years of civilization reborn. A must-see.
The Official Josco™ 2019 Meme Power Ranking
As the weeks go by, we'll keep ranking memes, and the 2019 Power Ranking will take shape. For now, we have this week's memes. Next week, more will join the fray.
- Shen Yun
- Choking Sasuke
- Really Really Really
- Alone With His Patriarchy
That's it! Was this fun? IDK! You tell me! Let me know if you liked this (and if I missed your favorite new meme) either on Twitter @jcosco or by email: joey@digg.com