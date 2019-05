​We recently saw Texas high schooler Matthew Boling run a sub-10 second 100 meter dash, and over the weekend, the Houston Strake Jesuit senior dominated the Texas high school championships. In addition to winning the 100 meter race, Boling pulled off an incredible comeback in the final leg of the 4x400 comeback, running a 44.74 (!):

Another “I was there” moment from Houston Strake Jesuit’s Matthew Boling. Watch him run down DeSoto to win the Class 6A boys 1,600 meter relay at #UILState @CallerSports pic.twitter.com/tzBIRa54Gw — Quinton Martinez (@qmartinez) May 12, 2019