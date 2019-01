​If you're a fan of musicals, you might have noticed a trend in the way some of their songs are written.

If you haven't, allow comedy writer and musician Matt Buechele to point it out for you:

the first song in musicals pic.twitter.com/oe9mlAPqhi — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) January 15, 2019

Bravo.

[via Dana Schwartz]