The Teaser Trailers For Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story' Literally Tell Two Sides Of A Marriage Falling Apart

HE SAID, SHE SAID

Since a marriage consists of two people coming together to create a family unit, it seems only fitting that a movie about a marriage falling apart has not one, but two teaser trailers, with each trailer telling one side of the story.

The two teaser trailers for Noah Baumbach's new Netflix movie "Marriage Story" are titled "What I Love about Charlie" and "What I Love about Nicole."



Here's "What I Love about Nicole," narrated from the perspective of Adam Driver's character:

And here's the teaser trailer from the perspective of Scarlett Johansson's character:

Both teaser trailers start and end on a similar note, and embedded within these two trailers is a bittersweet recounting of what each character loves the most about the other person.

The film will premiere at Venice Film Festival on August 29.