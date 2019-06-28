Marianne Williamson Made, Um, Quite The Impression At The Democratic Presidential Debate. Here Are All Her Best Moments

While the most noteworthy moment from last night's Democratic presidential debate was when Kamala Harris directly called out Joe Biden for his praise of segregationist senators, let's not forget that author Marianne Williamson also successfully captured the internet's attention with her idiosyncratic, New Age-y speech, which had her calling the New Zealand prime minister "girlfriend" and voicing her belief that she will beat Donald Trump harnessing the power of love.
Here are all the best moments of Williamson from the debate:
Williamson's speech last night had immediately inspired a flurry of reactions, including a spot-on impersonation by Kate McKinnon:
As well as responses from Twitter users:
Her performance last night has also become great fodder for the popular "Nobody" meme:
And finally, we encourage you to explore Williamson's own Twitter feed because as you can see from the tweets below, it's quite a trip: