Marianne Williamson Made, Um, Quite The Impression At The Democratic Presidential Debate. Here Are All Her Best Moments

While the most noteworthy moment from last night's Democratic presidential debate was when Kamala Harris directly called out Joe Biden for his praise of segregationist senators, let's not forget that author Marianne Williamson also successfully captured the internet's attention with her idiosyncratic, New Age-y speech, which had her calling the New Zealand prime minister "girlfriend" and voicing her belief that she will beat Donald Trump harnessing the power of love.

Here are all the best moments of Williamson from the debate:

‘I’m going to harness love for political purposes. I will meet you on that field. And, sir, love will win.’ — These were the best debate moments from @marwilliamson, the spiritual adviser trying to defeat Trump #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/m3WVA3pCsl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 28, 2019

Williamson's speech last night had immediately inspired a flurry of reactions, including a spot-on impersonation by Kate McKinnon:

As well as responses from Twitter users:

Marianne Williamson is doing an incredible job for someone who is obviously digesting an edible on television — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 28, 2019

Marianne Williamson has chaotic recurring Frasier character energy — alex (@alex_abads) June 28, 2019

I’m liking the idea of Marianne Williamson forcing the Joint Chiefs of Staff to look each other in the eyes and say “you are beautiful to me and I love you” in a meeting about wanting to bomb Iran or something — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) June 28, 2019

Crying laughing

I’m sorry but what

Marianne Williamson is like if GOOP became a person — Jessica Shortall (@jessicashortall) June 28, 2019

Her performance last night has also become great fodder for the popular "Nobody" meme:



Nobody:



Not a soul:



Marianne Williamson: My first act as president, I’m calling New Zealand. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 28, 2019

And finally, we encourage you to explore Williamson's own Twitter feed because as you can see from the tweets below, it's quite a trip:

Visualize the oil spill plugged. Close your eyes for 5 minutes and see angels coming over it, filling it with sane and sacred thoughts. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 30, 2010

Humanity is heading into one of two eras: either an age of great darkness or an age of great light. Should we choose fear to guide us, we will see darkness; should we choose love to guide us, then we will see light. One is war and one is peace; one is death and one is life. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 12, 2019

Politics in America now is the wrong conversation. It's a conduit for external issues only, when the human experience is so much more vast: it's our history, our story, our struggles, our souls. Only when politics becomes a conduit for greater depth will we genuinely transform. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 8, 2019







