Paul Manafort's Lawyers File Response To Mueller Claims, Accidentally Fail To Properly Redact The Secret Stuff

The Mueller investigation has entered the new year with a bang, thanks to some basic incompetence on the part of Paul Manafort's attorneys. Six weeks after special counsel Robert Mueller's team announced that Manafort had lied to prosecutors after agreeing to cooperate with them, Manafort's attorneys filed an official response to Mueller's claims, arguing that Manafort "provided complete and truthful information to the best of his ability." But unfortunately for Manafort, his lawyers inadvertently ended up revealing new details about Manafort's alleged misdeeds by improperly redacting their court filing, as first reported by Guardian reporter Jon Swaine.

🚨 NEW: Paul Manafort's attorneys failed to properly redact their filing. They reveal that Mueller alleges Manafort "lied about sharing polling data with Mr. Kilimnik related to the 2016 presidential campaign". Konstantin Kilimnik has alleged ties to Russian intelligence. 🚨 — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) January 8, 2019

Manafort attorneys also accidentally reveal via failed redaction that Mueller says Manafort was in contact with "a third-party asking permission to use Mr. Manafort’s name as an introduction in the event the third-party met the President." — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) January 8, 2019

You can go read the redacted portions yourself, if you like: Go to the filing, highlight a blacked-out passage and then copy-paste it into a new document. The pseudo-redacted passages reveal previously unreported details about Manafort's contact with Konstantin Kilimnik, a former Manafort associate with ties to Russia.

You can copy the black highlighted “redactions” in the Manafort team’s filing, paste it somewhere else, and see what it says. Here’s the first one. https://t.co/SSAtfwmKZK pic.twitter.com/VuRgRNu4ID — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 8, 2019

Let this serve as a reminder to all lawyers and anyone else with secrets to hide: Simply adding black highlighting to text is not an adequate redaction technique! And if you're trying to protect your client's reputation, accidentally spilling all the allegations prosecutors are making about him probably won't help matters.