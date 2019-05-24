LET THE RIGHT ONE IN

Man Posts On Craigslist Saying He's Found A Lost Cat, Turns Out It's A Wild Bobcat

​The next time you think you're rescuing a cat, you might want to make sure that you, um, don't make the same mistake as this man in Richmond, Virginia had.

According to the Craigslist post, the man had found the bobcat stuck in between his fence and, believing that the animal was someone's lost cat, invited it inside.

You can actually feel how bewildered he is by the behavior of the bobcat in his post. While he describes the "cat" as cute, he also mentions how he was almost bitten when he tried to pet it and other aggressive traits: "He was very hungry. please if u r his owner contact me ASAP i can not keep him here because as cute as he is, he is CRAZY and has gotten into everything in the house in 1 night and is EXTREMELY AGGRESSIVE!!"

Thankfully for the poor guy, some users on Craigslist let him know that the animal was actually a wild bobcat and not a cat. Neither the bobcat nor the guy were injured, and it was the guy's house, now covered in bobcat pee, that probably suffered the brunt of the encounter.


