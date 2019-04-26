$100 Million Podcast Startup Luminary's Botched Launch Is Nothing New

​When it launched on Tuesday, Luminary — a start-up podcast streaming platform, funded to the tune of $100 million and boasting exclusive shows from celebrities including Trevor Noah, Hannibal Buress and Lena Dunham — immediately got off to a rough start that spoke to the confusing state of the podcasting industry. In the days since, the situation has only gotten rougher for the new company.

First, Luminary launched without listings for prominent podcasts from Gimlet Media (now owned by Spotify) and the New York Times. Same goes for all shows hosted on Anchor, a podcast creation app and hosting platform that caters to smaller-profile creators (Anchor was also acquired by Spotify in February) . Then, prominent independent podcasts including the Joe Rogan Experience began to withdraw their shows from the platform. In a statement to Hot Pod News, a representative for Rogan's show said no licensing agreement or permission to display the show on Luminary had been reached. Listing a massively successful show like Rogan's may entice a listener to use a new platform, but regardless of their ability to drive usage no creators of publicly-listed shows would currently see a cut from Luminary's premium memberships (priced at $7.99/mo), which grant access to the platform's original shows. That said, this is more or less the case with other free platforms that collect podcasts via RSS, including iTunes.

While popular podcasters may have balked at a company with millions of dollars listing their shows without compensation, Luminary's method for listing publicly available podcasts was called out for negatively impacting podcast creators at all levels: instead of directly linking to a podcast's original hosting service server, episodes were accessed via a proxy server. This means that instead of being able to see a listener's IP address, the host servers only see a download coming from one of Luminary's data centers.

Our proxy is dispersed across 150 data centers worldwide. That provides a shorter distance and faster link to the hosting provider's audio file. — Luminary (@hearluminary) April 25, 2019

Podcaster-friendly nutshell version: Unless Luminary removes the proxy, Simplecast creators will have zero analytics from Luminary listens. /cc @Teevio — Brad Smith ✨ (@brad) April 25, 2019

Essentially, podcast hosting services that provide listening metrics to their creators could not surface any useful information about listeners who were using Luminary. On top of that, according to standards set by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), hosting services should not count such downloads in the metrics surfaced to users because, in a practical sense, they are indistinguishable from bot traffic.



On Thursday morning, Luminary was engaging with critics of their proxy system on Twitter before going quiet for a few hours to prepare a response. The company has since released a statement saying they've communicated with podcast hosting providers and implemented changes — already live — so that "hosts receive the data to which they are accustomed." Digg was sent the same statement by a Luminary spokesperson when reached for comment, along with a link to a blog post published on Monday by Luminary CEO Matt Sacks. Brad Smith, CEO of podcast hosting service Simplecast, says that Luminary's solution to the proxy issue means that Luminary listeners are now pulling the audio directly from Simplecast's servers, though how the data that Simplecast and other podcast hosts receive via Luminary stacks up against the data from other podcast listening platforms remains to be seen.

Full disclosure: I, Mat Olson, have been a Simplecast customer since 2016. I reached out to Smith to talk about the Luminary situation after seeing his tweets confirming that the proxy was preventing Simplecast from collecting listener metrics — and, as it happened, before Luminary pushed out their fix. I also looked closely at how the podcasts I worked on were presented on the Luminary webpage and iOS app (indeed, all of them were automatically listed on the platform). I agree with Smith that the pitfalls Luminary fell into were not brand new.

"Google's [podcast app], before — when it was Google Play — they were actually one of the worst offenders," says Smith. "Google Play would look at your RSS feed, but then they would take the media that's in the tag enclosures and download it to their servers. If someone would listen to your podcast in Google Play, it was coming from within the black box of Google. We get no data back on that." As Smith notes, this problem went away when Google launched Google Podcasts in place of Google Play — for a detailed and somewhat irate account of how dire the old Google Play situation was, check out this blog post from Patrick Delahanty.

As the medium has matured, attracted (questionably) large investments and weathered harsh competition between large platform holders, one truth has more-or-less been acknowledged by all the prominent players in the podcasting industry: podcasters need good listening metrics. Reliable audience data is absolutely essential to podcasts that rely solely on advertisements, still incredibly valuable to shows that can support themselves via subscriptions and, essentially, are the only way that shows that currently aren't monetized can make their case to advertisers or pinpoint specific audiences to market themselves to. Without directly hosting the audio themselves, Luminary made the same mistake Google did, without even offering podcast creators a proprietary way to see how their shows were performing on it's platform...

… which is how Spotify does it. "[Simplecast] cannot report on anything around your Spotify data, because we don't know," Smith explains. "We know it gets pulled from our servers by the ASN wherever Spotify's data center is for that part of the world, and then that's it." Smith adds that Spotify has started to grant select shows the privilege of "pass through," meaning that Spotify streams the audio straight from the original host server instead of their copies at a data center. "I want to get very excited about this," says Smith, "but Spotify hasn't offered insight into if it's something that'll eventually be available to everyone, or is this a special-case scenario?"

Compared to Spotify, Luminary is miniscule, and yet its brash launch and the ensuing exodus of shows from the platform have made it this moment's prime target for criticism. "The only difference is, [Spotify has] a dashboard," Smith says. "Luminary is giving you nothing — if they had launched with this proxy server and a dashboard where creators could see some data, the story would be completely different."

I know first-hand that metrics matter to creators. Though I haven't updated any of the shows I worked on in over a year and never seriously sought to monetize them, I still occasionally look at the listening metrics and idly tease out interesting trends. A large portion of downloads for a podcast I co-hosted about "Twin Peaks" came from Japan, which makes sense considering how popular the show is there. The podcast where a friend and I forced ourselves through reading "Infinite Jest" in a span of six weeks got a small bump in listens around New Years Day, presumably as people made finishing the book a resolution. I've also long suspected that a large number of the downloads I was seeing reported in the dashboard simply could not be "real" downloads — that, to tweak a phrase from Max Read, most of the metrics are fake.

Smith stresses that Simplecast, going a step beyond complying with IAB podcast measurement guidelines by seeking IAB certification through a rigorous audit, is actively filtering downloads to follow the IAB's recommend measurement processes. Still, the issue does not solely lie with podcast hosting services — listening platforms like Luminary, Stitcher and Castbox need to be vigilant about best practices for surfacing podcasts as well. Smith's example follows: "If you open [a listening] app, and you have your setting to download all the back catalog, and you subscribe to my podcast with 150 episodes, your app is literally going to download 150 MP3s, all at the same time, to your device. Those are things that, when you're not an IAB-certified platform, you have to be very specific about. Can we really inflate your downloads by 150 in that one second? We're really trying to better understand when an audio file was listened to."

At the end of the day, that's the problem that all of the players in the podcast industry struggle with. It goes without saying that no company possesses an "accurate" measuring metric since so many methodological choices are up for debate — just think, how should a start-to-finish play of a podcast be counted if, somehow, you could tell the listener fell asleep halfway through? As an internet-native medium, the clash between open standards and walled-garden power players in podcasting is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, nor will listeners, creators and advertisers swiftly reach a consensus about what data is acceptable to collect and surface.

Luminary has, at least, made the first step towards ameliorating the concerns of podcast creators who depend on metrics by serving the audio straight from podcast host servers. Still, they're not out of the woods: as Benjamin Ahr Harrison and other podcast creators have pointed out, Luminary currently truncates the show notes that accompany podcast episodes, which means many podcasts can be seen on the platform without the links to donation and subscription pages that keep the creators afloat.

I checked my own podcasts and saw, in every case, that the show notes were cut off after the first "return" line break, leaving numerous episodes without helpful contextual links and proper credit to guests and artists. I know that few people are likely to discover those defunct shows, specifically on Luminary, and have a tangibly worse listening experience as a result of not seeing the show notes. Still, so long as the podcasts are hosted online and are being aggregated through other platforms, I'd like it if they retained the context I and my co-hosts sought to provide with them — otherwise, it's hard not to see the listings as a poorly thought-out, if not exploitative move to add value to a platform I didn't seek out a relationship with. As Smith put it, "that's a step beyond helping creators get their show discovered. That is using people's content to help your platform grow. That is that person's intellectual property. Does Luminary have the right, even though it's public on the internet, to pull that content in and display it?" At this point, it's hard to see how Luminary will attract podcasters it has already alienated back without offering a serious mea culpa and tangible incentives for listing their show on the platform.

I do not know if I want to go through the effort of pulling those podcasts from all the various listening services that have scraped the RSS without so much as a heads-up served to me. They are not active, and the metrics are simply a curiosity to me. Spurred by today's news and my talk with Smith, I've updated the pages for those podcasts to the new version of Simplecast's dashboard, which has been updated to measure downloads in accordance with the IAB guidelines. On average between the three podcasts, the total number of downloads according to the up-to-date measurements is about 37% less than it was previously.

For me, it's almost a relief to know that fewer people have listened to those podcasts than I once thought. But if I were still making those shows, and trying to earn a living that depended on that data? I'd certainly be mad at any company that swooped in, made a new platform where people had the option of listening to the show and then didn't even let me know if anyone did.



