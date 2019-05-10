A TALE OF TWO CITIES

This Overlay Of Los Angeles' Urban Area Over London Shows How Humongous It Is

Los Angeles and London are both important global metropolises, but if you thought the two were comparable in size, you'd be dead wrong.

In a map created by Reddit user davedaysfan, you can see that the urban area of Los Angeles is much more expansive and sprawling that most of us have imagined and, if overlaid on top of London, would completely cover up the capital of England. Unfortunately, you may have to squint a bit to make out of the blue outline of LA on the map:

 

The stark contrast between the sizes of the two cities is perhaps unsurprising considering that Los Angeles is considering the ultimate in sprawl, a city shaped by large expanses of land and the prominent presence of cars. 


​[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE CASE FOR EMILIA BASSANO

1 digg The Atlantic
The controversy, almost as old as the works themselves, has yet to surface a compelling alternative to the man buried in Stratford. Perhaps that's because, until recently, no one was looking in the right place.
None
WITH DELL SMALL BUSINESS ǀ SPONSORED

Get Up To 45% Off Dell's Business PCs — Plus, Free Shipping

1 digg dell.com
It’s Small Business Month. What’s that mean? Dell is taking up to 45% off plus a free 1TB Seagate external HD on select product, so, whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need.