This Overlay Of Los Angeles' Urban Area Over London Shows How Humongous It Is

Los Angeles and London are both important global metropolises, but if you thought the two were comparable in size, you'd be dead wrong.

In a map created by Reddit user davedaysfan, you can see that the urban area of Los Angeles is much more expansive and sprawling that most of us have imagined and, if overlaid on top of London, would completely cover up the capital of England. Unfortunately, you may have to squint a bit to make out of the blue outline of LA on the map:

The stark contrast between the sizes of the two cities is perhaps unsurprising considering that Los Angeles is considering the ultimate in sprawl, a city shaped by large expanses of land and the prominent presence of cars.





​[Via Reddit]