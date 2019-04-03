Here's A Fascinating Comparison Between The London Tube Map And Its Actual Geography

We know that most public transportation maps are meant to be schematic illustrations rather than geographically truthful renderings, but that doesn't mean we aren't in awe when we see comparisons like this.

Reddit user wandering_chemist has created this beautiful animation that gives us a more detailed look at how each line of the London Tube differs in terms of what it looks like on the map and what it's like in real life:

Unsurprisingly, the diagrammatic representation of the London Tube is far neater and less unruly than what a geographically-accurate representation of the tube would look like. The world of public transit maps may be full of straight lines and right angles, but, as this animation demonstrates, the real world is filled with far more twists and curves.





[Via Reddit]