UNDER THE SURFACE

Here's A Fascinating Comparison Between The London Tube Map And Its Actual Geography

We know that most public transportation maps are meant to be schematic illustrations rather than geographically truthful renderings, but that doesn't mean we aren't in awe when we see comparisons like this.

Reddit user wandering_chemist has created this beautiful animation that gives us a more detailed look at how each line of the London Tube differs in terms of what it looks like on the map and what it's like in real life:

Comparison between the London Tube map and its real geography [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

Unsurprisingly, the diagrammatic representation of the London Tube is far neater and less unruly than what a geographically-accurate representation of the tube would look like. The world of public transit maps may be full of straight lines and right angles, but, as this animation demonstrates, the real world is filled with far more twists and curves.


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GOOD TASTE

5 diggs The Atlantic
Although salt is abundant here on Earth, it still requires extraction from stone deposits or salty waters. The process of mining that salt can produce interesting landscapes, including deep, stable caverns, multicolored pools of water and geometric carvings.