Wish You Could Pick Locks? Get This Kit

Knowing how to pick a lock isn’t as important a life skill as, say, parallel parking or knowing how to build/light/maintain a fire, but imagine: your date locks themself out of their apartment and you whip out a friggin lock pick set and proceed to grant access with a minimum amount of sweat and cursing. Yeah, that’s pretty hot.

The only way to get to that Ocean’s Eleven-level of smoothness is through practice. That’s just what Cool Material’s Lockpick Training Kit offers you. With a clear padlock, the kit lets you see what’s going on with the inner lock workings as you experiment with the four picks and tension wrench. There are even two keys included in case you want to use the padlock as unique-looking security on your locker at the gym without making everyone all nervous by picking it post-workout.





