The Met Gala — an event for the rich, famous and powerful to gather New York City and schmooze in wild clothes — was Monday night. If you want to see all the over-the-top looks, you can check out Vogue's gallery here.

Or you could just post out at the airport, where pop star Lizzo marched through the following morning wearing her long, fluffy and bright pink garb.

By the way, here's how she looked at the actual Gala on Monday night:









I don't say this lightly, but she really is 100% that bitch.