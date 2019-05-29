A School Full Of Kids Singing Along With Lil Nas X To 'Old Town Road' Is The Cutest Darn Thing

A few days ago, all of the kids in Landers Elementary School in Cleveland, Ohio closed their fifth-grade talent show with a rousing group singalong of "Old Town Road."

I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating...together!! #LanderLove🐾💚 @LanderElem @LilNasX 💃🏽🤠 pic.twitter.com/pzS1id79mu — Felecia Evans (@EduLeadingLady) May 23, 2019

Their obvious joy at singing the song, which continues to be a global hit, was so infectious that it even caught the attention of Lil Nas X, who promised them a free show.



True to his word, Lil Nas X showed up today at the school for a surprise performance. What followed afterwards is possibly the cutest thing on the internet right now: a whole school of children losing their minds and singing and dancing their hearts out to "Old Town Road."

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019





