This Featherweight Jacket Is Your Summer Trail Running Secret Weapon

​Fair warning: this jacket won’t work if you run backwards. It’s got this whole forward momentum thing going for it with wind protection at your arms and chest but high air permeability in the back to help regulate your temperature. Arc’teryx employed two different fabrics to get the right block/flow mix going for the Incendo SL — wind-resistant poly Canim fabric and nylon Permeair fabric. For even more airflow, strategic stitching at the forearm helps lift the jacket off your skin.

It’s a new offering from an apparel and gear company that really wants to see you out there running a trail this summer, no matter the forecast. It’s lighter than light (just 2.8 ounces) and packs down into its own internal envelope pocket so you can bring it with you all summer long and pull it out the moment the wind or the drizzle (it’s got a water-repellent finish) shows up.









[Get one]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

