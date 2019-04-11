This Tiny Phone Wants To Free You From Your Endless Scroll Addiction

​Our phones are melting our brains, destroying our society, killing our attention spans, or all three (depending on which report you read or how you feel after three hours of scrolling). Apps and built-in settings like Apple’s Screen Time or the Digital Wellbeing feature offered by Google are helping people track their usage and set limits, but a few companies are bringing out physical hardware to break the phone addiction.

The first Light Phone is the size of a credit card and has the ability to receive phone calls and dial out to nine numbers you preset with your computer. And that’s it. No texting, no apps, no digital voice assistant. It uses call forwarding from your smartphone so you can get phone calls while leaving your smartphone at home. It came out in 2017 and has been in demand since.

Now the second version is on its way with first shipments going out to their Indiegogo backers July of this year. Building on the first version, it’ll add texting and an alarm clock, but instead of call forwarding, it’s a standalone phone, which means if it’s not your primary phone, you may have to use a different number when you “go light.” A small price to pay for an unmelted brain.





