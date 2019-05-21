The Architecture Lego Sets Make It Acceptable To Play With Legos At Work

Some people, having grown "too old" for Legos, have kids so they never have to give up the tiny bricks. It’s as valid a reason for procreation as any. But because people are having kids later and later these days, Lego developed a line of "grown up" Legos to cover the gap between being a kid and having them (or so we're totally assuming). Lego Architecture sets like this Paris one are small enough and design-y enough that they’ll look at home on your desk, even at your big person job.

With many of the big Paris landmarks represented (no Notre Dame, however) you’ll get to build tiny scale models of the Arc de Triomphe, the Tour Eiffel, Champs-Elysees, the Louvre and others, all sitting on a decorative display plate. It’s about eight inches tall and takes up an eleven by four inch square on your desk. With nearly 650 pieces, it won’t take you a year to assemble (like that Millennium Falcon you wish you still had) but there's enough challenge to scratch that Lego itch until it's time to play with your kids' sets.​





