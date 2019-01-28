POINT FORWARD

LeBron Uses His Superhuman Vision To Show Love To Fans In The Nosebleed Seats

It's the middle of the NBA season and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James has been on the bench nursing a groin injury for over a month now. What's an aggrieved Lakers fan to do for fun in the cheapest seats of LA's Staples Center?

Point the camera at the King and try to get his attention, of course. Watch how LBJ responds to the basketball equivalent of pretending to honk a horn while driving past an 18-wheeler:

Fans Go Nuts When LeBron James Acknowledges Their Cheers
Related Videos
Volume 90%
Next Up
Saints Fan Obliterates His TV After Controversial Playoff Loss
00:58
Rewind 10 Seconds
Next Up: Saints Fan Obliterates His TV After Controversial Playoff Loss
Live
00:00
00:44
00:44
Chromecast
Closed Captions
Share
Related Videos
Settings
Fullscreen
Related Videos
00:58
Saints Fan Obliterates His TV After Controversial Playoff Loss
00:51
Joel Embiid Takes A Young Fan's Seat, Hoists The Kid Onto His Knee So They Can Share The View
00:47
Little Boy Hams It Up, Does A Slow Motion Run Towards Home Base During Baseball Game
02:05
High School Baseball Announcer Hilariously Roasts Players As They Come To The Plate
00:16
Eagles Fans Were Way Too Excited About Eagles Fans Were Way Too Excited About Going To The Super Bowl To Super Bowl
00:35
These Philadelphia Cops Giddily Celebrating The Super Bowl Win Will Bring A Smile To Your Face
00:36
Yankees Outfielder Aaron Judge Makes A Kid's Night, Playing Catch With Him In The Stands
00:48
A Crazy View Of The Los Angeles Fires From A Plane Landing At LAX
00:31
Soccer Fan Devises A Deeply Annoying Way To Troll A Player From The Opposing Team
02:08
Chris Hemsworth Is Up To No Good In The Star-Studded Trailer For 'Bad Times At The El Royale'
Close
 
 

Unbelievable. James can see for miles. What a magnificent man.

Meanwhile, on the court, the Lakers struggled to score the basketball without their fearless leader. Lucky for them (and perhaps unlucky for the fans, like our hero behind the camera above) so did the Phoenix Suns.

This one clip of particularly bad basketball is so bad that it's almost poetic:

 


The Lakers beat the Suns, 116 to 102. But the real winners are the folks in the upper deck who were acknowledged by the best basketball player in the world.


[via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
IT'S A SMALL WORLD AFTER ALL

1 digg melmagazine.com
It may seem strange to see big, burly straight dudes shrieking with glee as they whirl around in pink teacups, but the men in the clubs flat-out reject the notion that there's anything outlandish or non-stereotypically masculine about such activities.
WHEN DOING THE IMPOSSIBLE GOES WRONG

1 digg The Paris Review
Science lifted us out of nature. It tamed the wilderness; it gave us tools to transcend our lousy, fallen bodies; and it shot us to the moon. Now it has produced a hamburger made entirely of vegetables that bleeds like real beef.