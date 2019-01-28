LeBron Uses His Superhuman Vision To Show Love To Fans In The Nosebleed Seats

It's the middle of the NBA season and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James has been on the bench nursing a groin injury for over a month now. What's an aggrieved Lakers fan to do for fun in the cheapest seats of LA's Staples Center?

Point the camera at the King and try to get his attention, of course. Watch how LBJ responds to the basketball equivalent of pretending to honk a horn while driving past an 18-wheeler:

Unbelievable. James can see for miles. What a magnificent man.



Meanwhile, on the court, the Lakers struggled to score the basketball without their fearless leader. Lucky for them (and perhaps unlucky for the fans, like our hero behind the camera above) so did the Phoenix Suns.

This one clip of particularly bad basketball is so bad that it's almost poetic:

For those not watching the Lakers & Suns game, here's a recap 😂 pic.twitter.com/taFYVN74qH — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 28, 2019





The Lakers beat the Suns, 116 to 102. But the real winners are the folks in the upper deck who were acknowledged by the best basketball player in the world.





[via Reddit]