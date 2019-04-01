This Bracelet Can Tighten A Screw, Change A SIM Card And Open Your Beer

​It’s like Ash’s chainsaw, or Edward Scissorhands’s scissors — except far more fashionable, and you get to keep both opposable thumbs and prehensile hands — the better use all the tools this thing comes with. The Leatherman Tread is a multi-tool masquerading as a bracelet (though it looks more like a beefy but watchless watch band) and comes with twenty-nine different tools.

Each link has a tool at either end — hex drivers and flat and phillips screwdrivers, with box wrenches in the middle of each link. There’s also a glass breaker, a cutting hook, and a SIM card tool. The clasp features a bottle opener and a quarter inch adapter you can stick a socket wrench on.

The links can be configured in whichever order you want, and you can adjust the size as needed by omitting links. To use it, just take off the Tread and fold it at the tool you need. The other links then act as the handle. Made from stainless steel and made by Leatherman, it’s got two points in the favor of longevity and twenty-nine points in the favor of usefulness.





[Get one]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​

