From Cute To Techy To Old-Timey, These Three Camping Lanterns Will Be Your Light In The Darkness

There are no streetlights when you camp. This is part of why you camp. So a good lantern (or headlamp, but that’s another pick) is a nighttime necessity to see where to go when nature calls or find something in your pack. Here are three rechargeable LED options:

The Goal Zero Lighthouse Mini weighs eight ounces, stands under five inches tall and puts out 250 lumens. It will last 500 hours on low and has the ability to charge your phone. Plus its diminutive stature, the little fold out legs and lime green accents make it one cute little camping buddy.

[Buy]





BioLite is known for their multi-purpose, off-grid lighting ideas. The BaseLantern weighs just over a pound and can put out 500 lumens. It packs flat, charges your phone, connects to and powers BioLite string lights, and can be controlled with a bluetooth low-energy app.

[Buy]





Feed your nostalgia for old Coleman kerosene lanterns with an LED version from Barebones. The Forest Lantern offers a simple on/off button with a brightness setting and will give you eighty hours of warm LED light on low. No extra doodads here, just a modern light in an old fashioned package.​

[Buy]







If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

