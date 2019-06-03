Here Are The Key Moments From Jared Kushner's 'Axios On HBO' Interview

Jared Kushner — Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser — sat down with Axios' Jonathan Swan on Sunday's "Axios on HBO." You'll probably be hearing about a couple of the most interesting moments from the interview — Kushner on Trump's birtherism and on what he'd do if Russia approached the Trump campaign before 2020 — so here they are.
On Whether Trump Is Racist
When asked whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct in calling President Trump racist, Kushner said she is not — but refused to speak about Trump's birther campaign against President Obama when Swan pressed him on it:
On The Trump Tower Meeting And Russian Involvement
Swan pressed Kushner on the 2016 Trump Tower meeting and asked Kushner if he'd contact the FBI if a similar situation took place in the future:
