Here Are The Key Moments From Jared Kushner's 'Axios On HBO' Interview

HE DOESN'T WANT TO SAY MUCH

​Jared Kushner — Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser — sat down with Axios' Jonathan Swan on Sunday's "Axios on HBO." You'll probably be hearing about a couple of the most interesting moments from the interview — Kushner on Trump's birtherism and on what he'd do if Russia approached the Trump campaign before 2020 — so here they are.

On Whether Trump Is Racist

When asked whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is correct in calling President Trump racist, Kushner said she is not — but refused to speak about Trump's birther campaign against President Obama when Swan pressed him on it:

Jared Kushner deflects when asked if he disapproves of Donald Trump's promotion of birtherism, saying he wasn't involved with it. @dctvny @hbodocs pic.twitter.com/D2wINVHLIx — Axios (@axios) June 2, 2019

On The Trump Tower Meeting And Russian Involvement

Swan pressed Kushner on the 2016 Trump Tower meeting and asked Kushner if he'd contact the FBI if a similar situation took place in the future:

Jared Kushner to #AxiosOnHBO on why he took 2016 Trump Tower meeting:



"We're in a place now where people are playing Monday morning quarterback & they're being so self-righteous...I'm running 3 companies, I'm helping run the campaign...I didn't know what the hell it was about." pic.twitter.com/qy6KXD0f2V — Axios (@axios) June 3, 2019





[Axios]