This Pedal Assist Bike From Kona Wonders Why You’re Still Driving A Car

You’re racking your brains trying to figure out how you can ditch your car and make the bicycle your preferred mode of transport. This bike from Kona eradicates two big bike drawbacks: storage and sweatiness. The Electric UTE 20 has a rack (panniers included) that’s big enough for groceries, work supplies, band instruments or even a kid, and the pedal assist motor will help you get up an incline without making your armpits look like you just did fifty burpees.

Based on their non-electric utility bike, the Ute, the Ute 20 features a stronger front fork and a bit more stiffness in its aluminum alloy frame, with power delivered by a semi-integrated Performance Line CX motor from Bosch and a 500 watt battery pack. Pedal assist is adjustable as you ride, through the handlebar-mounted display, which also tells you how much power you’ve got left. As bikes get better and excuses get slimmer, it’s starting to not be a question of whether you can ditch the car, but when.​





