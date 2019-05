Manchester City and Liverpool have been duking it out for the Premier League title, and City's match against Leicester City on Monday is a must-win — a tie or loss would leave them trailing Liverpool heading into the last game of the season. Unable to break down Leicester for 69 minutes, Manchester City finally got their goal through an unbelievable effort from captain (and defender) Vincent Kompany:

Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Vz8MbwiJ0a — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 6, 2019

Poor Liverpool fans.

