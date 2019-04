​The New York Red Bulls gave up a late equalizer to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, and Red Bulls player Kaku was, well, not pleased:

Not ideal from Kaku here, firing into the crowd from point-blank range. Earned him a red card #RBNY #SKCvRBNY pic.twitter.com/r7gmnb0MkY — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 15, 2019

Kaku was red carded, but will almost certainly face a much longer ban for his actions — no matter how well he apologizes:

I want to take the time and apologize for my actions during tonight’s match. As a competitor, I was frustrated with myself and took out my frustrations in a way that is not acceptable. I love this game and would never want to disrespect it. pic.twitter.com/0f1ufcXyJ4 — kaku (@kakuromero17) April 15, 2019