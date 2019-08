AT LEAST HE DIDN'T HAVE TO SAY HER NAME

At the VMAs today, John Travolta and Queen Latifah were supposed to hand out the award for "Video of the Year," which Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" had won.

But as you can see from the video, a tiny but noticeable gaffe happened during the ceremony when Travolta almost gave the award not to Swift, but to Jade Jolie, a "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum and frequent Taylor Swift impersonator who has appeared in the "You Need to Calm Down" video.

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019





[Via Twitter]​