Weatherman Calls Out Sinclair Broadcasting For The Terrible Storm Alert System They Make Him Use

Joe Crain, a meteorologist for WICS-TV in Springfield, Illinois, has to inform his viewers about severe weather on a regular basis . Unfortunately, he has to do so with the "Code Red Day" alert, a "corporate initiative" from WICS-TV's owner, Sinclair Broadcasting. 

Sinclair has come under fire in the past for its heavy-handed, top-down approach to local news, and Crain is clearly not a fan, telling viewers that the Code Red Day alert is not very useful — and that he'd like to see the FCC ensure the public is served:

 

It's unclear if Crain lost his job as a result of his outburst — the WICS-TV website has pulled him from their People page (he appeared on it as of March, according to the Internet Archive), but Crain told the State Journal-Register that he is still employed by WICS.

